RHOBH: Denise Richards keeps getting mentioned and she can’t ‘Bravo, Bravo, Bravo’ her way out of it

Denise Richards quit the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills last season, but although she’s gone, she’s certainly not forgotten. The actress’ name has been mentioned quite a few times this season and she’s less than thrilled about it.

While Denise’s first year on the show was smooth her second season as a Beverly Hills Housewife was anything but. After a very tense and uncomfortable reunion, Denise quit the show and left on bad terms with everyone on the cast except for Garcelle Beauvais. However, her name is still being mentioned by the women and Denise has a major problem with that.

Denise Richards doesn’t want her name brought up on RHOBH

It’s not clear if Denise has seen any episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills this season, but she knows that her name has been mentioned.

A source for Us Weekly shared how the actress really feels about being discussed.

“Denise isn’t thrilled about her name being brought up during the reunion or even this season,” revealed the insider. “She believes producers provoked the conversation between Garcelle [Beauvais] and [Lisa] Rinna just to give them something drama-filled to talk about.”

Furthermore, the source claimed that she finds it “distasteful” that she remains a topic of conversation “just to prolong the storyline.”

Denise Richards was mentioned a few times this season

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills kicked off Season 11 in May but within the very first episode, Denise’s name was mentioned. Cast members Lisa Rinna and Garcelle Beauvais had a sit down to discuss their fractured relationship and that’s when Denise’s name was brought up.

Denise and Lisa were friends for over a decade but that came to an end when Lisa refused to believe her side when Brandi Glanville claimed they had sex. Denise tried to put an end to her castmates’ discussions and questioning with her now-infamous “Bravo, Bravo Bravo” remark but the storyline took over the entire season anyway.

Lisa’s treatment of Denise amid the allegations caused Garcelle to look at her in a different light and the two RHOBH stars discussed that during their meetup. However, that wasn’t the last time that the actress’ name was mentioned.

During the season finale, Garcelle mentioned Denise to Lisa once again and asked her to make things right with her. While Lisa has admitted to feeling remorse about the way she treated the blonde beauty, she has not spoken to her since Denise quit the show.

During Part 1 of the RHOBH reunion Denise’s name came up again, but this time Garcelle and Lisa agreed to stop bringing up her name. So fingers crossed, this might be the last time Denise will ever have to worry about her name being mentioned.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.