RHOBH: Carmen Electra is open to joining the Beverly Hills cast, thinks it would be ‘fun’

Carmen Electra is open to joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast. She thinks it would be fun to be part of the hit Bravo show.

RHOBH could be getting another familiar face if Carmen and fans have anything to say about it. The rumor mill has been buzzing that the actress might take on a friend role giving cast member Garcelle Beauvais a new confidante.

It turns out that Garcelle and Carmen have known each other for years. A throwback photo of the two ladies together got the ball rolling that the Baywatch alum just might be making a return to reality television.

In 2004, Carmen had a reality TV show with her ex-husband Dave Navarro. ‘Til Death Do Us Part only lasted seven episodes before MTV pulled the plug, though.

Thanks to an Instagram post from @cici.loves.you, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans have been dishing about Carmen joining the show. The Instagram post featured a picture of Carmen and Garcelle from back in the day alongside a recent photo of them together.

“Wait, Carmen Electra joining #RHOBH as Garcelle’s friend would be very interesting tho…,” was the caption on the Instagram post.

Instagram account @commentsbybravo reshared the post but included Carmen’s response to the fan theory.

“Would be funnnn,” Carmen wrote.

The social media post was filled with RHOBH fans excited over the possibility of Carmen joining Garcelle on the show. Sadly Carmen as a housewife is only a fan suggestion for now.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Season 12 is halfway through filming, and Carmen is not part of the cast. That doesn’t mean Carmen won’t join the show in the future. After all, Bravo rushed filming The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12, so not a moment of Erika Jayne’s legal drama.

Moving up filming also allowed production to capture two dramatic events that cast members Dorit Kemsley and Lisa Rinna endured soon after filming began. Dorit’s horrific home invasion and the death of Lisa’s mother Lois. Both will be major stories for the upcoming season.

Who are the RHOBH Season 12 cast members?

All of the Season 11 ladies will be back for another season. Even Kathy Hilton is back as a friend. Kathy held out for a couple of months before signing on to the Bravo show again, with the rumor mill buzzing money was the reason.

Two new ladies will join Erika, Lisa, Dorit, Kathy, Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung Minkoff for Season 12 of RHOBH. Entrepreneur Diana Jenkins has signed on as a full=time cast member, while Sheree Zampino, ex-wife of Will Smith, has joined in a friend role.

Carmen Electra is open to joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and thinks it would be a fun gig. She isn’t confirmed for Season 12, but perhaps she will be featured on Season 13 of the show.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.