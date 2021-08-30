RHOBH: Attorney in Tom Girardi bankruptcy case sends Andy Cohen reunion questions for Erika Jayne

Attorney sends reunion questions for Erika Jayne. Pic credit: Bravo

Attorney Ronald Richards is not easing up on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne and you might even hear from him at the Season 11 reunion. Ronald represents the trustee in the Tom Girardi bankruptcy case and has made it very clear that he thinks Erika has some amount of culpability.

The Painkiller singer has lived a lavish lifestyle since she married the now debarred attorney. But despite claims that she knew nothing about Tom’s alleged illegal dealings, there’s proof that Erika benefited from the money, which was meant for Tom’s former clients.

Ronald Richards made it clear months ago that he would be watching Erika very closely on the Bravo show. And now he has some questions for the 50-year-old.

Attorney sends his own reunion questions for Erika Jayne

Andy Cohen is getting ready for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion and he sent out a tweet asking viewers to send in their questions for the cast.

“My team is gearing up for THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS REUNION! Tweet me all of your Qs now…” wrote Andy on Twitter.

However, one familiar name caught our attention and it was attorney Ronald Richards who had a few questions he wants Andy to ask Erika Jayne.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Who or where is Erika Jayne’s source of funds which finance her legal and professional fees?” wrote Ronald. “Will EJ cooperate with providing access to her remaining banking records which are funded by this unknown source?” and “Did Erika spend $25,592,261.26 from 2008 to 2020?”

Pic credit:@Ronaldrichards/Twitter

RHOBH viewers have questions for Erika Jayne

Ronald Richards wasn’t the only one who had lots of questions for Erika Jayne.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers noticed some discrepancies with some of the things Erika said this season and now they want clarity.

One Twitter user asked, “In season 7, with your mom, you discussed how she would send you to the bank to cash the checks…but this season you said you didn’t know how to cash a check, how’s that possible?”

Pic credit:@Andy/Twitter

Another Twitter user also picked up on the discrepancy with Erika saying she doesn’t know how to cash checks and even mentioned that in Erika’s book she talked about cashing checks.

“You had a whole chapter in your book about how your mother raised you to be a miniature adult and collect and cash your own checks,” noted the woman.

Pic credit:@stephdkimbrel/Twitter

“In the past, you claimed that you spend over 40k a month on ‘Erika Jayne’ but it’s still highly profitable. This season, you stated that you never had access to the books… If that’s the case, where’d you get those figures from?” asked another TV viewer.

Pic credit:@osc_ar/Twitter

Meanwhile, one RHOBH viewer actually had a question for Andy Cohen regarding Erika’s wages.

Will Erika’s wages be garnished to pay back the misappropriated settlement funds of the widows, orphans, and burn victims? pic.twitter.com/soKAvkSTZK — Brittany (@BrittLCee) August 30, 2021

What questions would you ask Erika Jayne at the reunion?

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.