RHOBH alum Lisa Rinna mocked over unique look at Paris Fashion Week

Lisa Rinna has been sporting some edgy new looks since she ditched The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to become a big-time model, and her latest hair change is turning heads.

The actress recently jetted overseas for Paris Fashion Week and wanted something drastic for the Victor and Rolf show.

That’s exactly what she got; videos of the bleach-blonde spiked pixie have made their way online.

While the 60-year-old is known for experimenting with her hair, this is the first time she’s gone fully blonde.

Lisa appeared confident on the Parisian streets, wearing a black-and-white Tuxedo and black-rimmed glasses, as she posed for the photographers.

Critics are mocking Lisa’s new look on social media, but the mom of two is fine with that. She admits that she wanted to “freak people out.”

An Instagram video posted by @therealityrundown showed Lisa on the streets of Paris, and people took to the comments to trash the drastic look.

“What in the Hunger Games is going on AGAIN?” questioned a confused commenter.

“Omg, she has become Harry Hamlin 😳,” exclaimed someone else.

However, the Harry Hamlin comparison wasn’t the only one that Lisa received.

“She looks like Jack from Nightmare Before Christmas,” a commenter claimed.

“She looks like Einstein🙄😱🤯🤣🤣🤣🤣,” said someone else.

One person said, “American horror story.”

Another added, “She looks like a clown.”

Pic credit: @therealityrundown/Instagram

Lisa Rinna wanted to ‘freak people out’ with her drastic hair change

Meanwhile, the RHOBH alum isn’t phased by the reaction from critics because she wanted to “freak people out” with the new ‘do.

A video of Lisa’s transition from brunette to blonde was posted by the team responsible for the drastic change and posted on Instagram.

“The story goes: @lisarinna asked for drama and we replied ‘Say less.’

12 hours later she woke up as a blonde for the first time in her life,” the caption read.

The video showed a brunette Lisa walking into the Bjorn Axen studio, ready to go “full blonde.”

“I’ve never, ever done that,” exclaimed the former Bravo Housewife.

As the team worked on her hair, Lisa wasn’t the least bit concerned, telling the hair team “I trust you, I do; I am f**king game.”

“I love change, I love freshness,” she continued, “You know what I really love to do, I like to freak people out and this will freak people out.”

Are you loving Lisa Rinna’s bold hair change, or did it freak you out?

