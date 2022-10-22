RHOBH alum Denise Richards asks why she and Camille Meyer weren’t invited to BravoCon

RHOBH alum Denise Richards asks if she wasn’t invited to BravoCon because of the fans. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/BirdieThompson/AdMedia

Shots fired! And they come from none other than The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Denise Richards.

She took to social media to pose an interesting question. She asked why she and Camille Grammer Meyer weren’t invited to the three-day event hosted by Bravo in New York City, BravoCon.

Some ex-Housewives were at the event, such as Dorinda Medley, Phaedra Parks, and Brandi Glanville, just to name a few.

They were recently part of the second season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. It was titled Ex-Wives Club. However, other housewives who haven’t been on the Ultimate Girls Trip were there, too, such as Teddi Mellencamp.

Therefore, Denise was expected to wonder why she wasn’t invited to be a part of this huge Bravo event. She has a big fan base, and so does Camille.

Denise wrote on her social media, “I heard a few Ex-housewives were asked to be at #BravoCon. Wonder why we weren’t asked to be there? Fans didn’t want us?”

The actress made sure to tag BravoTv and Camille.

RHOBH fans answer Denise Richards

Marevealeds reveal that they would have been happy to see Denise and Camille at the event. Some even said that it was disrespectful of Bravo not to invite them.

One viewer wrote, “It would have been AMAZING to see you and Camille show up. I couldn’t even imagine Rinna, Kyle and Erika’s faces. You two are queens.” Camille answered, “Omg!! Right!” adding a crying-laughing emoji.

Another viewer echoed the same sentiment and said it would have been great if Denise and Camille were at BravoCon. They added, “I’m sure some of the ladies might have been upset with all the attention you might get then!”

Another viewer echoed the same sentiment and said it would have been great if Denise and Camille were at BravoCon. They added, "I'm sure some of the ladies might have been upset with all the attention you might get then!"

Another viewer answered Denise’s question, confirming that they would have been delighted to see Denise and Camille at BravoCon and back on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She wrote, “Ladies, on behalf of a significant portion of the fan base, there is no one the #RHOBH girls want more than you two and @LisaVanderpump.”

She added, “We also want you all back on the show. Disrespectful they didn’t invite you.” The fan made sure to tag Andy Cohen in the end. Asking, “Hey @Andy, what’s the deal?”

Denise and Camille could be a good addition to the show, as they have both been vocal about Lisa Rinna’s outrageous behavior on social media.

RHOBH alum Camille Grammar Meyer is vocal on social media

Lisa Rinna has been feuding with Kathy Hilton on the show. She exposed Kathy after she had a meltdown in Aspen and repeated some stuff Kathy asked her to keep between them.

The Rinna Beauty founder said that Kathy threatened to end her sister Kyle Richards as well as other members of the cast.

Camille recently reposted a poster that said she had been a victim of Lisa’s temper. The poster was titled, “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: The Victims of Rinna’s Wrath’ coming to Peacock & Bravo 2023.”

It featured past Housewives such as Lisa Vanderpump, Kim Richards, and current Housewives such as Kathy and Sutton Stracke.

She also recently came to Kathy’s defense many times.

RHOBH alum Denise Richards slammed Lisa Rinna

During Part 2 of the reunion, Lisa recognized that she had acted unhinged and was particularly mean to Sutton this season. She said that she was mourning her mother’s passing and was not herself.

After the reunion aired, Denise took to social media. She called out Lisa for using her mother’s death as an excuse for her unacceptable behavior. After all, Lisa had not lost her mother when she came relentlessly for Denise. Lisa even admitted recently that she was cruel toward Denise.

She wrote, “I watched #RHOBH last night. While I have empathy for Lisa Rinna losing her mom. What is her excuse all the other years on the show for being so cruel & so vindictive?”

During the reunion, Lisa joked and laughed with Erika Girardi after revealing it was, her (Lisa) who threw Garcelle Beauvais’ memoir, Love Me As I Am, in the trash.

RHOBH viewers have been asking for Denise to come back to the show since she was spotted having lunch with Sutton and Garcelle.

If Camille and Denise came back to the show next season and joined the existing cast, the dynamic would undoubtedly change, and the Fox Force Five will be nervous.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.