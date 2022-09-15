RHOBH alum Dana Wilkey deletes podcasts about Diana Jenkins after legal scare

RHOBH alum Dana Wilkey deleted podcasts after Diana Jenkins took legal action against her. Pic Credit: ©ImageCollect.com/James Orken/AdMedia

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Dana Wilkey is backpedaling after rookie cast member Diana Jenkins sent her a cease and desist letter alleging she had spread false rumors about her.

Dana removed two episodes of her podcast Dishing Drama, titled Deep Dive on Sanela Diana Jenkins with Enty part 1 and 2, which included a string of claims made against Bosnian native.

In one claim, it was alleged she had affairs with both Justin Timberlake and Madonna’s ex-husband, Guy Ritchie. Another alleged that the Sunela Foundation creator was a “madame” who sex-trafficked women.

The episodes aired in May, but Page Six reported that Dana only received her cease and desist letter on August 31.

Diana has vehemently denied the accusations and took to social media that same day to reveal that she was launching a legal campaign against a string of blogs, podcasts, and publications.

She wrote, “For too long, irresponsible journalists, bloggers and social media commentators have spread hurtful lies about me without consequences. I will no longer sit back and allow them to smear my name with impunity.”

She added, “I have instructed my lawyers to take whatever action is necessary to remove these false statements and to pursue justice from those who have been spreading lies about me.”

Diana said she had “Sent legal letters to Enty Lawyer, Jezabel, Gawker, Heavy and others,” adding, “I will not stop until justice is served.”

It’s not the first time that Dana has courted controversy. Former RHOBH star Teddi Mellencamp previously blamed Dana for Dorit Kemsley’s home invasion, and Dana recently insinuated that Kyle Richard’s husband, Mauricio Umansky, was having an affair with Dorit.

RHOBH star Diana Jenkins won’t stop her legal action until she gets multiple apologies and retractions

Page Six got a statement from a person close to Diana who said, “She’s not going to stop until every apology is issued, and she’ll do whatever it takes to clear her name and her family’s reputation.”

The insider added that the millionaire will “Spare absolutely no cost when it comes to taking legal action.”

As well as being accused of affairs, Diana has been forced to deny allegations that she helped the late Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted pedophile and sex offender who died in prison, commit crimes.

According to legal documents obtained by Page Six, Diana’s attorney wrote to the various media outlets she was suing, “I write to demand that you immediately remove these false and defamatory statements and issue notices acknowledging that you had no factual basis for any of the statements and implications made about Ms. Jenkins.”

He added, “Your continued publication of these statements will be met with immediate legal action by Ms. Jenkins.”

Diana also filed another lawsuit and donated $100k to help Lion Air victims

Last week, Diana also filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles in a bid to reveal who was behind online attacks on Garcelle Beauvais’ 14-year-old son, Jax.

She also recently donated $100,000 to help the widows and orphans of those who died in the Lion Air crash in 2018, some of whom are suing Erika Jayne’s estranged husband Tom Girardi over alleged misuse of funds.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 7/8c on Bravo.