RHOBH: Diana Jenkins threatens legal actions against multiple blogs

Diana Jenkins may be a rookie on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but she is not afraid to demand respect.

She recently filed lawsuits against a series of blogs, podcasts, and publications that she claims made false allegations about her.

She didn’t act quietly either, with the Bosnian refugee turned millionaire taking to social media to issue a statement.

She wrote, “For too long, irresponsible journalists, bloggers and social media commentators have spread hurtful lies about me without consequences. I will no longer sit back and allow them to smear my name with impunity.”

Recently, Dana Wilkey claimed on her podcast that Diana had multiple affairs while she was married, notably with Justin Timberlake and Guy Richie.

She also alleged that Diana was very close to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and had helped him traffic young women worldwide.

Diana did not take these accusations lightly.

“She wants to end these lies about Epstein and being a madame,” a source close to the reality star told Page Six.

“Right now, she’s really focused on shutting down all that’s been said about her.”

“She’s not just doing this because she’s bored. People keep on repeating the lies and she wants them to stop.”

RHOBH star Diana Jenkins launched a legal campaign

Diana wrote in her post, “I have instructed my lawyers to take whatever action is necessary to remove these false statements and to pursue justice from those who have been spreading lies about me.”

The Bosnian native didn’t stop there and put every entity she was going after on blast.

She posted a picture of all the filed lawsuits and added, “We launched the campaign today by sending legal letters to Enty Lawyer, Jezebel, Gawker, Heavy and others.”

Diana Jenkins successfully obtains retractions after threatening legal action

After receiving her cease-and-desist letter, Dana — who Dorit Kemsley recently slammed for spreading cheating rumors about her — removed two episodes from her podcast, Dishing Drama. The episodes were both about Diana.

Sexy Unique Podcast followed suit, taking down Instagram and TikTok posts about Diana.

Enty Lawyer also removed social media posts he made in November 2021 where he said that Diana’s book, Room 23, was a front for prostitution — claiming that she provided various celebrities with prostitutes worldwide.

He also accused Diana of being close to Jeffrey Epstein, sharing a picture that showed the convicted pedophile and former President Donald Trump socializing with a blond woman.

He claimed that this woman was Diana and other blogs picked up the story. Diana has vehemently denied that it was her in the picture.

Diana filed a lawsuit after claims she was behind attacks on Garcelle Beauvais’ son

Last week, Diana filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles to reveal who was behind a “bot” campaign targeting Garcelle Beauvais’ 14-year-old son, Jax.

Diana has denied having anything to do with a string of racist and vicious attacks on Jax.

She said, “My attorneys filed a lawsuit today in Los Angeles Superior Court to identify and hold accountable those persons who used bots to send hateful social media messages to Garcelle’s son.”

Diana had to hire around-the-clock security after trolls claimed she was behind the attacks.

This will all make for an interesting conversation at the RHOBH reunion — although Diana is rumored to have participated virtually.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 7/8c on Bravo.