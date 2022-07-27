RHOA star Sheree Whitfield has a new man and he’s on a reality show too 

Sheree Whitfield has a new reality tv star boyfriend. Pic credit: @shereewhitfield/Instagram

Move over, Tyrone!

Sheree Whitfield has a new man, and he is also on a reality television show. After a public humiliation because of her ex-boyfriend, Sheree is trying her chances with someone who doesn’t mind the camera.

Sheree is dating Martell Holt from Love & Marriage, and the two have been dating for just over two months.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Sheree’s new man is from the show Love & Marriage Huntsville.

Not one to play coy with her relationships, Martell and Sheree have not gone Instagram official, but they appear to be close.

TMZ reported the two were spotted taking cuddly selfies in public.

Sheree Whitfield is dating an entrepreneur and reality television star

Martell is an entrepreneur and home builder in the Alabama area who stars in the Huntsville version of Love & Marriage.

For those unfamiliar with the Love & Marriage series, it follows high-profile, affluent Black couples in various locales. There is also a Love & Marriage DC, which stars former Potomac Housewife Monique Samuels.

According to sources, the mother of Kairo, Kaleigh, and Tierra revealed that her new boyfriend was helping her with her fashion line, She by Sheree.

Sheree has been working on She by Sheree since Season 1 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and it has become a running joke amongst fans. As an entrepreneur, Martell knows a thing or two about establishing a brand and may be able to assist Sheree with her dreams of becoming a successful fashion designer.

Sheree previously dated Tyrone Gilliams and held him down while he was in prison for a wire fraud charge. Tyrone received a 10-year prison term but finished his sentence in a halfway house in Philadelphia because of the pandemic.

Sheree Whitfield spills all about Tyrone Gilliams

Sheree recently opened up to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live about her romance with ex-con Tyrone.

Andy asked Sheree about her celibacy choice with Tyrone. He wondered, “Why did you two really decide to be celibate? Was the sex not good?”

Season 14 of RHOA saw Sheree travel two hours to Philadelphia, only to be stood up by Tyrone because he did not want to be on camera.

Never one to hold back, Sheree revealed, “It was horrible. I realized one day, I’m not gonna spend the rest of my life just not satisfied.” She also said that she had not spoken to Tyrone since the Philadelphia scene aired on Bravo.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.