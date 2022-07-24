RHOA star Kenya Moore shames Marlo Hampton after frightening home invasion

RHOA star Kenya Moore shames co-star Marlo Hampton after her frightening home invasion. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Kenya Moore is starring in the current season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta alongside Marlo Hampton.

In the aftermath of Marlo’s home invasion, Kenya Moore took to Twitter to throw major accusations at the new peach holder.

The former Miss USA is upset with Marlo for allegedly withholding information about her home invasion.

Marlo was the victim of a home invasion while at her Sandy Springs residence. She ran into her panic room with her nephews.

They watched, terrified, on the security system as four masked gunmen broke down her door. Marlo immediately dialed 911.

Marlo believes that her nephews’ screams drove the robbers away. And thankfully, no one was hurt.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Marlo Hampton was pretty shaken up by her harrowing experience on July 1. However, Kenya is not showing her any grace.

Kenya tweeted, “Happy no one was hurt… but she took the time to withhold information from the cast that could possibly help keep us safe, but was happy to release details in interviews.”

The tweet seems to have been deleted after fans dragged Kenya for her lack of sensitivity. But @Queensofbravo kept the receipts!

RHOA fans come to Marlo’s defense after co-star Kenya Moore attacks her

Kenya replied to a tweet from The Peach Report where they were discussing Marlo’s security scare. She boldly said that Marlo was fake and withheld information.

She accused Marlo of putting them in danger by not sharing information promptly.

Fans were quick to come to Marlo’s defense. They pointed out that Marlo most likely couldn’t share all the details because it was an ongoing investigation.

One user tweeted, “She most likely didn’t speak on it by request of the police. They were investigating a string of gang-affiliated, armed robberies in her neighborhood. Could she have told the other girls before doing the interview once she had clearance, maybe.”

Kenya looks for any opportunity to insert herself into something that doesn’t involve her.



No one wants anything Kenya has, so her concern over security is baseless. — • Bull • 🇺🇦 (@RednecRenegade) July 21, 2022 WBS-TV2 reported that Marlo’s home invasion was part of 15 home invasions carried out across Metro Atlanta, over the last year. The burglars were targeting high-profile homes. There was an ongoing police investigation for the past year at the time Marlo’s house was broken into.

Sandy Springs police followed a lead and were waiting when the gang members attempted another home invasion. This time, at the townhouse of one of Future’s exes, Brittny Mealy.

Future’s ex jumps to Marlo’s defense

The Neighborhood Talk posted on Instagram about Kenya’s remarks, prompting Future’s ex, Brittni Mealy, who also was a victim of the home invasions, to defend Marlo after reading what the controversial RHOA star had to say.

She wrote, visibly upset, “I’M NOT ON TV DON’T WHAT YALL GOT GOING ON FOR STORY LINES OR WHATEVER BUT THIS IS VERY SAD YOU WOULD ATTACK @marlohampton LIKE THIS! I’M A VICTIM IN THIS SAME AREA AND WE WERE ALL INSTRUCTED BY THE POLICE TO NOT TELL ANYONE. INCLUDING YOU!”

Mealy ended her comment by saying, “As they didn’t want their investigation [jeopardized] in any way. HOWEVER, FROM WHAT I SEEN, YOU WERE INFORMED IN YOUR GROUP TEXT ON JULY 5TH where you hearted and liked it! This is very insensitive!”

Kenya and Marlo have been fighting a lot on the show. But Moore has recently taken the drama to social media.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.