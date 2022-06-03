RHOA Spoilers: Drew Sidora reveals she used to date a very famous basketball player

Did Drew Sidora date Lebron James? She claims she did! Pic credit: Bravo

Drew Sidora is well underway on her second season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, and her time on the show has been spent focusing on her marriage troubles with her husband, Ralph Pittman.

The ladies took a couples cast trip to New York City to see Kandi Burruss’ new Broadway show, Thoughts of a Colored Man, and that gave the ladies and their husbands an opportunity to bond and get to know each other even more.

During a dinner out, the ladies were comparing stories about the most famous people that have hit on them, and Drew’s answer shocked everyone at the table, and also left them with a lot of questions.

Drew said she had a run-in with the ‘King’ of the NBA

Kenya Moore asked the table who the most famous person was who ever hit on them, and Drew’s was rather hard to believe. She said she was eating at a restaurant on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles when a super-famous NBA player sent her a drink.

Given that Drew said he was “King” of the NBA, everyone assumed that she was referring to Lebron “King James.” Although Bravo censored out all of the times his name was said, it was obvious she was talking about Lebron.

Marlo Hampton, the Queen of Mess, popped in and asked, “Was this before he was married?!” and Drew confirmed that it was while he was not married. She said they went on a couple of dates, he flew her to his games, and claimed he even listened to her music before the games.

Then Sanya Ross asked what we were all thinking, “Hasn’t Lebron and his wife been dating since high school?” Kenya cracked up in her confessional when she said, “Child, you were talking about LaQuon, ya’ll just hear it wrong!”

Lebron has definitely been with his wife, Savannah, since high school, and they married in 2013 and have three kids. Drew was obviously talking about his pre-married life, but since Lebron and his wife have been together so long, it is a confusing timeline. Drew’s perplexed look shows that she might be telling a story of fiction.

Drew has been dealing with her rocky marriage to Ralph

Although Drew and Ralph were seemingly happy at the end of last season, the first episode of Season 14 proved they were still struggling.

Drew admitted to Sanya that she had recently found text messages on Ralph’s phone from his new assistant. It was alleged that Ralph was texting his assistant, and that the assistant was offering massages. Drew was obviously angry about this, considering she did not understand why Ralph’s assistant would be offering up massages if the two were solely on a business-level relationship.

Drew mentioned that finding out that her husband was getting close to the assistant was extremely hard for her and that she had packed up her kids and moved to Chicago for a bit. Sanya tried to offer up a little bit of marriage advice during their workout session. However, Drew jokingly said that Ralph had previously stated that if she were to come between him and his dreams, he would pick his dreams.

Although Drew and Ralph have a lot to sort out about their relationship, the two are still committed to staying together.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays on Bravo at 8/7c.