RHOA: Kandi Burruss talks Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey’s departure, says ‘we needed this change’

Kandi Burruss opens up about the departure of Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey. Pic credit: Bravo

Season 14 of Real Housewives of Atlanta is coming back better than ever, despite the exit of two famous housewives, according to Kandi Burruss.

In a recent interview, Kandi discussed how the reality show would survive in the absence of Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey. She also gave fans a hint of what to expect in the upcoming season.

Based on what Kandi has to say, it sounds like RHOA fans have good reason to be excited because this season just may be shaping up to be the best we’ve seen in a long time.

Kandi Burruss says upcoming RHOA season ‘turned out really, really great’

During a recent chat with Page Six, Kandi told them, “Listen, they are dearly missed but the season will survive without them. They are definitely loved by the fans, and coming into this, I was kind of nervous doing it without them,” said the 12-year veteran of the Atlanta franchise.

She added, “But it turns out that we needed this change on this show. We needed to mix things up and it turned out really, really great.”

The longtime RHOA star has continued to hype up the new season, letting fans know just how good she thinks it will be when Season 13 begins to air.

Kandi was also a guest on the Getting Real with the Housewives podcast, and she talked about the ladies who left the show.

“OK, we are losing two peaches that are very important to the franchise. How’s that gonna go?” Kandi revealed. “But let me tell you, no diss to them, this season is going to be way better than the last few. I would say it’s a really, really good season and I’m excited for people to watch.”

Porsha and Cynthia both left after Season 13, leaving openings for new ladies

Former track and field Olympian Sanya Richards-Ross was added as a new cast member. Also, Marlo Hampton was promoted from friend-of to full-time housewife. Original ATL Housewife Sheree Whitfield will also be back in the main cast, after a three-year hiatus. Rounding out the cast are returning Housewives Drew Sidora and Kenya Moore, hot off of a season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

“When I say the girls came to slay this season, they came to slay,” she teased, adding that Sanya “got caught up in the drama.”

“I mean, you can’t help it on this show, right?”, Kandi joked. Regarding new peach holder Sanya, Kandi revealed, “I love the fact that she was genuinely trying to build real friendships amongst this group, whereas I feel like in the past, everybody got so comfortable with just only being around each other when we had to film.”

Kandi spilled some tea on the new season

Kandi, who is also the star and creator of Kandi & the Gang, lets fans know that Sheree brought a new energy with her return this season.

“She came back more transparent than she ever was. She used to be really private. No doubt, she shared some things in the past. But this year, she just was extremely vulnerable with all that she was dealing with,” said Kandi, hinting that Sheree’s relationship with Tyrone Gilliams will be a main storyline. “Sheree shared so much of her personal life. She was just being her true self in a way that I feel like everybody is going to root for her from beginning to end,” Kandi noted.

The mom of three also hinted at a fiery feud with Marlo. “[We were] saying some really mean things to each other, let’s just say that,” she said of an explosive fight she had with Marlo. “I don’t even know how they’re going to edit it to be clean because it was terrible.” Kandi laughed.

“She tried to come for me one time. I gave it back to her. You can’t [try me]. I’m not going for it. Go try that over there. Don’t try it with me. Try Jesus, don’t try me. That’s how I feel.”

Kandi says that their relationship is back on track today. “We’re cool now. But there was a moment where I wondered how we were going to come back from the fight.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus on Bravo.