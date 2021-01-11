RHOA fans take aim at Porsha Williams after she revealed reason for having a baby with Dennis McKinley

Fans do not buy The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams’ claims that she intentionally got pregnant with Dennis McKinley despite their separation.

During Sunday’s episode of RHOA, Porsha sat down with her mother and sister, Lauren to discuss her late father and gain more perspective for the memoir that she’s writing.

While discussing her father’s absence, she noticed the similarities between her mother and father’s relationship and hers and Dennis’.

Her mother said that Porsha and Dennis would have to put their differences aside to be there for their daughter, and Porsha insisted that wouldn’t be a problem for her and Dennis.

“I know that Dennis is such a powerful father figure,” Porsha shared. “I honestly feel like as much as I’m going to put into her to know about the real s**t out here in the world, he will too.”

Porsha then implied that she dated him solely because he would make a good father.

“I picked him, she wasn’t no mistake,” Porsha said in the scene. “I laid down and I knew what was going to happen.”

”I was like ‘oh he got his own place, he got his own business, he ain’t got no kids, oh he want marriage, oh he wanna be with me’,” Porsha explained as she opened her legs wider for each thing she listed.

“Impregnate me,” Porsha jokingly added.

Fans did not think it was in good taste

While Porsha’s family thought her stance on Dennis was hilarious, many fans did not agree.

One fan doesn’t believe that Dennis is as invested as she claims he is.

“Porsha is so invested in having a traditional family that she is willing to lie to herself about Dennis’ desire for the same,” one fan tweeted.

Porsha: "Dennis is such a powerful father figure. I picked him, she [Pilar McKinley] wasn't a mistake." LIES!! #RHOA pic.twitter.com/0yaw1fXaYK — Real Housewives (@Real_Housewives) January 11, 2021

Another fan thought Porsha’s reasons why Dennis would make a good father was too superficial.

“In that entire list of why Porsha raised her legs for Dennis, she didn’t mention respect, love, honesty, loyalty or anything needed to make a relationship work… smh,” another tweeted.

I like Porsha but seems to me she’s a cake eater. Especially when Lauren brought over a competitor’s hotdogs. She still wants the benefits of Dennis and now that she has the baby, doesn’t want to be with him. #RHOA pic.twitter.com/qArowEQKLk — QueenMrs (@TheQueenMrs) January 11, 2021

Porsha and Dennis’ separation

Porsha and Dennis began dating in 2018, and their relationship became as dramatic as it was fast. Even though Dennis had been unfaithful to Porsha, the two decided they would try to get past it.

They ended up pregnant and engaged after less than a year of dating.

The two fought hard for their relationship but they both subtly revealed they called it quits in October on social media.

However, they have both been working hard to co-parent PJ. They spent the holidays together as a family and Dennis even dressed up as Santa.

Despite what fans think, Porsha and Dennis might make great co-parents after all.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.