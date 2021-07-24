Raul Frias on Love Island USA: Who is the new Casa Amor member and where can you find him on Instagram?

Raul Frias on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

Raul Frias is one of five new guys showing up at Casa Amor on Love Island USA.

These new Islanders arrive on Sunday night to shake up the cast in a second villa and try to blow up the main relationships and recouple with them.

Casa Amor takes all the guys and girls and splits them apart. The guys are in one villa and the girls in the second.

Five new guys and five new girls come in and it is time to see who remains faithful and who is tempted to leave their partner.

Raul will have as good a chance as anyone to find new love.

Who is Raul Frias on Love Island?

One of the new guys is Raul Frias.

Raul is a 24-year-old basketball player from Hialeah, Florida.

Raul played college basketball for the LIU (Long Island University) Blackbirds from 2016-2019. He played in 34 games, averaging 17.4 minutes and eight points a game. His father also played basketball in the Dominican Republic.

After leaving college, he played basketball overseas, spending the 2019-2020 season playing for Zornotza in Spain, the 2020-21 season playing for CB Villarrobledo in Spain, and the 2021 season in the Dominican Republic.

He is also six-foot-one, so he might be one of the tallest guys in the villa.

How can you follow Raul Frias on Instagram?

You can follow Raul Frias on Instagram at @charlieee00.

In his Love Island USA post on his Instagram account, his friends and family are running it while he is on the show.

They posted in his introduction, “Tune into @cbstv and watch our boy Raul shake things up on Season 3 of @loveislandusa.”

His photos include pictures from his graduation, where he said his family is proud.

Raul has over 50,000 Instagram followers. That number will surely rise once he gets to know the girls on Season 3 of Love Island USA.

Who will Raul find love with on Love Island USA?

Raul will head into Casa Amor with two women looking for love in Cashay Proudfoot and Olivia Kaiser. There are also plenty of lovely ladies to tempt, including Shannon St. Clair, Trina Njoroge, and Kyra Lizama.

So, who will Raul hook up with first? Tune in this Sunday to see who Raul ends up getting to know in Casa Amor.

Love Island USA Season 3 airs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.