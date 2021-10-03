Raquel Trinidad on The Voice: Who is the singer and what is her Instagram

Raquel Trinidad on The Voice. Pic credit: NBC

The Voice is setting up their teams for the season and the four coaches are picking and choosing their favorite competitors.

Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson are joined this season by new coach Ariana Grande, and they have had a lot of great singers and performers to choose from.

One of these new singers is a woman named Raquel Trinidad, who came out in the blind auditions and performed a surprising song for the coaches and fans in attendance.

Who is Raquel Trinidad on The Voice?

Raquel Trinidad is a familiar face for reality TV fans as she was previously on American Idol.

Raquel appeared on American Idol Season 17, where she made it to the top 20.

Here is the song where the judges fell in love with her style.

Raquel is a 23-year-old singer living in Miami, Florida.

She has always loved singing and wanted to be a singer since she was a young girl.

She got her first break when she picked up a role as a voice-over artist for Dora the Explorer. She currently works as a bus driver but has big dreams on The Voice.

Trinidad sang the Stevie Wonder song I Wish. Ariana Grande was the first to turn for her and then John Legend and Kelly Clarkson turned as well.

Trinidad chose Team Ariana.

Where can you find Raquel Trinidad on Instagram?

You can follow Raquel Trinidad at @groovyraq on Instagram.

Raquel has over 21,400 followers on Instagram with 79 posts. She also has a link in her bio leading people to listen to her music on Spotify.

She celebrated her addition to Team Ariana with a baked cake, writing, “TEAM ARIANA!!! thank you @arianagrande + love you immensely!!! feeling so grateful, this is a dream.”

She also had a post last year about her Christmas album titled Christmasing.

Raquel is also on TikTok, where she has 254 followers and has some short clips of her music. You can follow her at @groovyraq.

She is also on Twitter, and actually has a verified blue checkmark on her account, likely thanks to her time on American Idol. She is @groovyraq there as well.

On YouTube despite her performances from American Idol and her album, she only has 11 videos on her page and her last was from nine months ago.

The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.