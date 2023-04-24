Raquel Leviss deletes all Instagram Story highlights except one questionable clip of Tom Sandoval

Now that Raquel Leviss has checked into a mental health facility, she has seemingly checked out of social media.

Most recently, the Vanderpump Rules star made an interesting choice on her Instagram page without any explanation as to why.

The former beauty queen opted to delete all of her IG Story highlight tabs except for one — a quick clip of Tom Sandoval on Halloween.

Raquel uploaded the video onto her Story this past Halloween, where Tom notoriously dressed up as Raquel as the whole squad attended a costume party.

Tom was seen twirling around in one of Raquel’s classic looks, which involved a shoulder-length wig, a pair of tiny sunglasses, a beige miniskirt, and a bedazzled TomTom sweatshirt.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Tom and Raquel had already started their affair at that point, as it was confirmed that the two shared a kiss and had a one-night stand back in August.

Tom Sandoval dressed up as Raquel Leviss on Halloween. Pic credit: @raquelleviss/Instagram

Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz clarify the timeline of ‘Scandoval’

Fans first found out about Tom and Raquel’s affair at the beginning of March, just days after Tom’s girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, discovered an inappropriate video of the two of them on his phone.

The news had Vanderpump Rules fans scratching their heads and wondering when exactly the two started canoodling behind Ariana’s back.

After weeks of keeping hush-hush, Schwartz clarified (during an unhinged appearance on Watch What Happens Live) that he learned of Tom And Raquel’s “one night stand” in August, later saying Tom told him in January that he had fallen in love with her.

As for Tom himself, he admitted on Howie Mandel’s podcast that he and Raquel shared their first kiss even before Scheana Shay’s wedding — where current Season 10 viewers just saw Raquel share a smooch with Schwartz.

While Schwartz labeled the months between August and January as a “grey area,” it’s clear that Tom and Raquel were still sneaking around in the month of October, making his Halloween costume choice just about the cringiest thing VPR fans have seen in a while.

Where is Raquel Leviss now?

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Raquel recently checked into a facility to receive mental health treatment amid the backlash of the affair.

“Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling,” a rep revealed, while also clarifying that Raquel was not in the facility for any substance abuse-related issues.

In terms of social media, Raquel has not shared any content on her Instagram since issuing her two initial statements, which heavily focused on the status of her mental health and well-being.

As for Tom, the Schwartz & Sandy’s owner said he is not planning to visit Raquel in the facility any time soon. He’s also been off on a nature retreat “finding peace.”

While it’s unclear if Tom and Raquel will continue a relationship once the heat of Scandoval dies down, one thing’s for sure — she’ll always have that one video of him on Halloween to keep her company.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.