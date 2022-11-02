Pump Rules: Tom Sandoval transforms into ‘fan girl’ co-star Raquel Leviss after Katie Maloney comment

Tom Sandoval poked fun at his Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss being called a “fan girl” by their castmate Katie Maloney. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Vanderpump Rules pals Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss had a bit of fun over Halloween and poked fun at a recent insult hurled at Raquel by Pump Rules co-star Katie Maloney.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Katie slammed Raquel, calling her a “fan girl,” after a video was posted to social media showing Raquel sporting a TomTom promotional hoodie over the BravoCon 2022 weekend.

While Raquel may have thought she was simply supporting her co-stars with their merch, which was available for purchase at the time, Katie saw it differently and wasn’t shy about sharing her disdain for her castmate.

Of course, Katie’s most recent dig at Raquel didn’t just come out of nowhere.

Raquel is rumored to have hooked up with Tom Sandoval’s BFF and TomTom partner Tom Schwartz — who also happens to be Katie’s now ex-husband. The two finalized their divorce less than one month ago.

Given the bad blood between them, Katie’s jab wasn’t surprising. However, Sandoval took it to the next level by channeling Katie’s insult as inspiration for his Halloween costume where he went all in as “Day 3 BravoCon Raquel.”

Tom Sandoval uses Katie Maloney’s insult towards Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss as inspiration for Halloween costume

Taking to their Instagram Stories, both Sandoval and Raquel shared the fun they had as Sandoval transformed himself into a version of one of her BravoCon looks.

In the first shot, Sandoval shared a joke picture claiming that Raquel’s “fan girl” look was available for purchase as a Spirit Halloween costume. Tom then compared that picture with a shot from one of Raquel’s latest Instagram posts.

“Go check out Raquel’s latest post explaining why she wore that super cute, comfy [TomTom] hoodie [wink emoji],” he wrote over the picture.

The following slide featured a video of Sandoval’s Raquel-inspired costume. He donned a short, blonde bob wig and the same TomTom hoodie worn by Raquel.

Pic credit: @tomsandoval1/Instagram

Sandoval then gave a shot of the final product while out and about for the evening.

To complete the look, Sandoval added a tan colored miniskirt, black knee-high boots, shades, and a black handbag.

Shooting a sultry look at the camera, Sandoval revealed he had even braided the front two strands of the wig to match Raquel’s hairstyle.

“Raquel has got to stop showing up to Tom Tom its embarassing [sic],” the text read over the picture.

Pic credit: @tomsandoval1/Instagram

Sandoval then met up with the actual Raquel and the two shared a shot in celebration.

Raquel explains decision to wear TomTom merch after being deemed a ‘fan girl’

Raquel took to her own Instagram with a video compilation of her “Day 3” look that caught her the heated jab from Katie.

“Just came here to say that the number one reason I wore this TomTom sweatshirt on Day 3 of BravoCon was for the comfy vibes,” Raquel admitted in the post’s caption.

She continued to explain that she wore it as a show of support for “BOTH of the Toms” and she had hoped that by seeing her in the merch, fans would be more inclined to purchase the clothing.

“I really enjoy supporting my friends and being comfy at the same time. #SueMe #NumberOneTomStan #Season10,” she concluded.

Raquel made her statement and avoided any further discourse on the topic by turning the post’s comments off.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.