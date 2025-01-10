Ramona Singer slammed over ‘tone-deaf’ post referencing LA wildfire

Breaking news! The Real Housewives of New York alum Ramona Singer is tone-deaf; no shock there.

This time, she’s causing outrage after a recent post referencing the Los Angeles wildfire, which has damaged thousands of properties over the past few days.

Several reality TV stars have been severely affected by the tragedy, including Beverly Hills Housewife Bozoma Saint John, who shared recently that her Hancock Park beach house has been destroyed.

The Hills alums Heidi Montag and her husband Spencer Pratt also lost their home, along with plenty of others, including Paris Hilton, whose Malibu property was reduced to rubble.

In the meantime, Ramona has been in Florida, enjoying the beautiful sunset far away from California.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The 68-year-old posted a video bragging about the beautiful views and showing the clear blue skies and beach backdrop.

Ramona also mentioned the LA fires in her post, but now she’s getting dragged on social media—something that has become the norm for the RHONY alum.

RHONY alum Ramona Singer shares a tone-deaf post about the LA wildfire

The RHONY alum is aware of the devastating wildfire in California because she mentioned it briefly on her Instagram Story.

In the video, she declared, “What a beautiful morning in Florida. What a way to wake up. Look at his view, so happy…bright and sunny.”

Ramona noted in the video that she was planning to get some work done and then play a round of tennis to finish off the “beautiful day.”

Oh, and she also acknowledged the fires happening in LA, adding a note on her post.

“A beautiful day to wake up to… unfortunately, people in Cali have no idea what their day will bring 🥲🙏,” she wrote.

The post is now making the rounds on Instagram.

Fan page @thetalkofshame shared the video and wrote, “Wow, Ramona. Wow. Tone Deaf much?”

Bravo fans drag Ramona on social media

After viewing the post, people are now dragging the RHONY alum online.

“The day Ramona isn’t tone deaf will be breaking news,” responded an Instagram user.

“Is that her actual caption about the people in California.. how one can be so out of touch is so disturbing!!” exclaimed someone else.

“This has always been Ramona. Self-absorbed, self-serving, and tone deaf. Never understood the appeal.” another commenter added.

Pic credit: @thetalkofshame/Instagram

A commenter said, “I can’t believe people are begging to have her back on screens… no thanks.”

Someone compared Ramona to RHONJ star Jennifer Aydin, who’s also been fielding backlash in recent days over her behavior.

“Between her and Jen Aydin, they are fighting for the top spot of the cruel, stupid, and oblivious contest,” said the commenter.

The Real Housewives of New York airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.