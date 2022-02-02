Rachel Lindsay writes tribute to friend and fellow Extra correspondent Cheslie Kryst

Rachel Lindsay shares a heartfelt post dedicated to Cheslie Kryst. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor Nation stars have been paying their respects to late friend and Miss USA 2019 winner Cheslie Kryst, who tragically passed away at 30-years-old.

While several Bachelor Nation stars knew Cheslie through the pageant circuit, The Bachelorette Season 13 star Rachel Lindsay appeared to build a bond with Cheslie through their work as correspondents for Extra.

Rachel recently took the time to write a tribute to her beautiful friend.

Rachel Lindsay remembers Cheslie Kryst’s kind soul

Rachel Lindsay shared a breathtaking photo of Cheslie Kryst on her Instagram page.

In the photo, Cheslie glows as she places her hand over her heart and flashes her bright smile while wearing a champagne-colored gown, gold dangling earrings, and a bold red lip. Cheslie also rocks her signature and meaningful natural curls in the photo.

Along with the photo, Rachel wrote a tribute to Cheslie.



Rachel’s heartfelt caption read, “Cheslie…this is how I want to remember you. Your beautiful smile, your infectious spirit, and your kind soul. You lit up every room. You impacted every single person who had the pleasure of getting to know you. You always left a lasting impression.

Rachel went on to list all the wonderful attributes Cheslie had by sharing, “You were fabulous, beyond intelligent, beautiful, supportive, and warm-hearted. You inspired me with every thing you stood for and represented.”

Rachel concluded, “I can’t believe I am writing this…I will miss you forever,” adding, “Praying so deeply for your family.”

Rachel Lindsay and Cheslie Kyrst both made history

Both Rachel and Cheslie made history in terms of representation for Black women.

History was made when Cheslie and three other Black women won four major pageant titles in 2019, marking the first time those titles were all held by Black women in the same year.

In 2019, Cheslie was named Miss USA, and the winners of Miss America, Miss Universe, and Miss Teen USA were also all Black women.

Cheslie’s Miss USA win propelled her into the spotlight and she often used her voice and her platform to address the importance of diversity and representation.

Meanwhile, Rachel Lindsay made history when she became the first Black woman to star on The Bachelorette.

Rachel has since used her voice and platform to promote more progressive and diverse representation both within Bachelor Nation and in media and society as a whole.

As the world mourns the devastating loss of Cheslie Kryst, her loved ones continue to honor her memory.

