Cheslie Kryst death: Miss USA 2019 dead at 30 after jumping from NYC high rise, according to police

Cheslie Kryst, Former Miss USA contestant, and winner has died at the age of 30.

How did Cheslie Kryst die?

The 2019 Miss USA, was found dead from suicide on Sunday, January 30, 2022, in New York City. According to authorities, Cheslie jumped from a building that was 60 stories high in New York City around 7:15 am.

She allegedly lived at this building (the Orion) and someone saw her on the 29th floor that morning, which was far from the floor she had lived on, the 9th floor.

“In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie,” her family said in a statement. “Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined.”

The statement continued, “Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on Extra. But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague – we know her impact will live on.”

Before her death, Cheslie shared one last photo to Instagram with the caption, “May this day bring you rest and peace ❤️”

Who was Cheslie Kryst?

Cheslie fought for racial equality as a lawyer and was part of a foursome of women to hold the title of the first group of Black Women in a single year to win the crown for Miss USA, Miss America, Mis Teen USA, and Miss Universe.

Cheslie was not only a pageant queen, but also an attorney, past collegiate track athlete, and part of the Extra family.

Fellow friend, Lauren Zima, took to Instagram, as she wrote her condolences and a brief tribute to Cheslie, as she commented, “Cheslie…I can’t believe this is real. I keep thinking there’s been a mistake. You were a beacon of light, with the biggest smile and such a loving spirit. A truly kind heart.”

Lauren went on to say, “In an industry that’s often about facades and competition, you were about genuineness and support…Anyone who spent even a moment with you walked away uplifted. I’m sorry I didn’t know if you were hurting. I don’t know the perfect things to say…it just has to be known that Cheslie Kryst was a true joy: smart and outgoing, so incredibly accomplished, so talented, so hard working, so kind to everyone she met. The rarest of gems. This is an immeasurable loss. Sending all of my love to her family and loved ones.”

Tributes to Cheslie Kryst

So many people commented on Lauren’s post and tribute to her friend, including former Bachelor Nation host, Chris Harrison, as he wrote, “God bless this sweet angel and God bless her family.”

Fellow lawyer and Extra correspondent Rachel Lindsay also reacted to Cheslie Kryst’s death.

Extra also released a statement, writing, “Our hearts are broken. Cheslie was not just a vital part of our show, she was a beloved part of our “Extra” family and touched the entire staff. Our deepest condolences to all her family and friends.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741, or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.