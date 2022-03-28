Rachel Lindsay stuns in a strapless blue dress on the Oscars red carpet

Rachel Lindsay stuns on the red carpet at the Oscars. Pic credit: ABC

Rachel Lindsay wowed on the Oscars’ red carpet.

The outspoken star first became a public figure when she was a contestant on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor, where she received Nick’s first impression rose on night one.

While Rachel left in third place on Nick’s season, she was announced as The Bachelorette for Season 13, becoming the show’s first Black woman lead. Rachel chose Bryan Abasolo as her winner, and the two are still together today, as they married in 2019.

Rachel has been a correspondent for Extra since 2019 also, and she was a co-host for the podcast Higher Learning. Rachel also was involved in the demise of The Bachelor franchise host, Chris Harrison, when she questioned him for backing Rachael Kirkconnell on her racially insensitive past.

Now, Rachel has moved on from The Bachelor franchise as she takes on new celebrity ventures, such as appearing at the Oscars.

What did Rachel Lindsay wear on the red carpet?

Rachel took to Instagram to post about attending the 94th Academy Awards on March 27, 2022.

She looks stunning in a navy blue strapless dress with sliver strapped heels. In her post, she gave credit to everyone involved in the look, from her dress to her shoes, to her makeup.

What did Bachelor Nation alums and fans have to say about Rachel’s look?

Bachelor Nation alums and fans took to her post to comment on her look. Becca Kufrin, Matt James, and Rachel’s husband, Bryan, declared their love and support for Rachel.

Becca wrote, “Absolutely radiant Rach (with three fire flame emojis),” while Matt exclaimed, “Oh woww! (with two fire flame emojis).” Rachel’s hubby, Bryan, commented with five heart-eye emojis to show his love for his wife.

Pic credit: @therachlindsay/Instagram

Other fans also wanted to shower Rachel with some positivity as they commented with a lot of heart-eye emojis and fire emojis. Bachelor Nation fans, and Rachel Lindsay fans alike, wrote about how beautiful the alum looked on the red carpet.

Pic credit: @therachlindsay/Instagram

What happened with Rachel and The Bachelor franchise?

In April of 2021, Rachel ended her contract with the franchise and left her spot as a co-host on The Bachelor Happy Hour, which was the last string that attached her to the franchise.

Rachel had been extremely vocal about the franchise’s lack of diversity for The Bachelor and The Bachelorette leads. In fact, as the first black Bachelorette, she was pivotal in the motion to hire the first black Bachelor, Matt James.

Bryan and Rachel have continued to strengthen their relationship since she chose him as her final rose recipient, and the duo seems stronger than ever.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.