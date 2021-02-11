Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Rachel Lindsay hints her days are numbered in Bachelor Nation after recent developments


Rachel Lindsay
Rachel Lindsay says her days are numbered. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay works for Extra, so she had the opportunity to interview Chris Harrison this week.

She wanted answers as to how Rachael Kirkconnell could be cast on the show given her history.

Rachael was recently revealed to be in photos from 2018, where she smiled and posed with women at a plantation-themed party.

Even though her mother claimed her daughter wasn’t racist, Bachelor Nation struggled to get over these photos.

Rachel Lindsay says her days are numbered in the Bachelor franchise

After the interview with Chris aired, Rachel decided to speak out. In the interview, Chris told Rachel that people needed to give Rachael the time to speak out and address the issue on her own time.

He also asked for compassion and time to understand the situation.

But for Bachelor Nation, including Rachel, she didn’t need time. The photos already said enough.

When a user named @emmaladyrose wrote that the interview with Chris was disappointing and that Rachel was generous and giving so much to the franchise, Rachel decided to share her perspective.

“My days are numbered,” she wrote.

Rachel BN
Pic credit: @bachelornation.scoop/Instagram

We don’t know what this means. Could she be fired because she went hard on Chris Harrison and wanted accountability?

Or are her days numbered because she wants out of the franchise, given Chris’ supposed stance on the issue?

Within hours, Chris released an apology, asking for forgiveness on the issue.

Rachel Lindsay is not happy with Rachael being cast on the show

It’s clear that Rachel isn’t happy that Rachael was cast on the show. This isn’t the first time that Rachel has asked producers to please do better when casting people on the show.

She wasn’t happy about the racist claims against Rachael, and she wasn’t happy with James McCoy Taylor’s tweets about ABC supporting him at the riots in Washington on January 6, 2021.

It was last weekend that photos surfaced of Rachael at a plantation-themed party back in 2018. She has yet to speak out about these photos and Bachelor Nation is waiting to hear her side.

It was mid-January that Rachael’s mother spoke out against accusations that her daughter was racist, as she was being accused of making fun of a woman for liking African American men.

Throughout her time on The Bachelor, Rachael has faced several racially-driven accusations – for all of which she has not said a word.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

