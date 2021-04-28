Rachel Lindsay ends contract with The Bachelor franchise

Rachel Lindsay is exiting The Bachelor franchise. Pic credit: ABC

Rachel Lindsay has reportedly ended her contact with The Bachelor franchise.

She is officially leaving her podcast titled The Bachelor Happy Hour. This will put an end to her professional relationship with the franchise.

Variety reported that Rachel’s decision to exit the podcast comes on the heels of her vocal criticism of the franchise.

She held it accountable for its lack of representation of diverse races both in front of and behind the camera. She was instrumental in the hiring of the show’s first black Bachelor lead, Matt James.

Rachel held longtime host Chris Harrison’s feet to the fire when he asked for grace in his response to leaked photos of former contestant Rachael Kirkconnell dressed in antebellum-style clothing as she attended a controversial frat party.

This led to Chris Harrison taking a step back from the franchise and temporarily being replaced by Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams.

When will her final podcast air?

Rachel’s final episodes of The Bachelor Happy Hour will air as a two-part celebration starting on Tuesday and concluding on May 4. This will also mark the 100th episode of the podcast. She and Becca Kufrin will reminisce about their favorite moments thus far.

The Bachelor Happy Hour will announce a new co-host at a later date reported Variety.

“We started talking about how much fun it is and the community we started, and we’re here with the 100th episode, and I’m so proud of it and where it’s come,” Rachel said in a statement regarding her decision to leave the podcast.

“Thank you for riding with me for such a long time. Continue to ride with Becca, support her, and uplift her and this podcast as well,” she concluded.

The Bachelor Happy Hour is one of three official franchise podcasts. The others are Click Bait with Bachelor Nation, hosted by Tayshia Adams, Joe Amabile, and Natasha Parker, and Talking It Out With Mike and Bryan, co-hosted by Mike Johnson and Lindsay’s husband, Bryan Abasolo.

Rachel will keep her other media jobs

Rachel hosts a Spotify Original Podcast from The Ringer titled Higher Learning alongside Van Lathan. On that podcast, the two discuss hot topics in Black culture, politics, and sports.

She is also a correspondent for the television entertainment news show Extra.

After backlash from her Chris Harrison interview caused him to step back from his role as host, Rachel temporarily deactivated her Instagram account due to harassment from fans of the franchise. She then spoke of her thoughts about parting ways with the franchise on her Higher Learning podcast.

“I can’t take it anymore,” she said. “I’m contractually bound in some ways. But when it’s up, I am too. I can’t do it anymore.”

The Bachelorette will air Season 17 beginning Monday, June 7 at 8/7c on ABC.