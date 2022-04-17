Rachel Gordillo pokes fun at her MAFS experience but admits it ‘wasn’t all that bad’

Rachel Gordillo jokes about her time on Married at First Sight. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight is Lifetime’s social experiment that matches singles together without them ever meeting. The first time they see each other is at the altar where they will immediately get married in front of their friends and family.

The show has become a hit for the network despite the ongoing criticisms of the expert panel and the small number of successful marriages that have been produced. Fans are fascinated by the concept, and always have opinions on the couples.

Former cast member, Rachel Gordillo, knows just how wild the show can be. She recently gave fans some insight on what her time on the show was like.

Rachel jokes about her time on MAFS

Fans first met Rachel during Season 13 when she blindly married Jose San Miguel. The two had some rough moments, but overall seemed to enjoy being matched with one another. However, despite agreeing to stay married on decision day, the two later announced they were separated and are now officially divorced.

While Rachel has mostly been quiet about her time on the show, she decided to have a little fun and joke with fans about what her experience was like.

She posted a short video on Instagram, with a caption reading, “When they ask what a blind marriage is like.” She is seen lip-synching to a voice-over that is saying, “It’s hell in there, it’s horror, you have to be a certain type of person to survive, I’m not ashamed to admit it.”

In the caption of her post, Rachel lets fans know she is only kidding by writing, “A little MAFS humor on the Wednesday!!! In all honesty is wasn’t all that bad… but you do have to be a certain person to survive.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Since the show ended and she and Jose have split, Rachel has remained friends with others from the show, including Johnny and Myrla whose marriages to their partners have also ended.

How are things going for the cast of Season 14?

The current season of MAFS is just a few weeks away from ending. It has been an emotional season with more than a few cast members being seen as villains by the fans.

Olajuwon, who has become one of the most talked about men cast on the show. His controversial takes on marriage and expectations of his wife have upset many fans. Even MAFS alum Rachel felt that some of his actions and statements made her “cringe.”

Lindsey and Mark seem to always be on edge, and rarely have calm moments together. Jasmina and Michael appear to be making progress in their relationship, although they haven’t been able to bond with one another in a way they both feel is necessary.

While many fans have little hope for most of the couples in Season 14, Steve and Noi seem to be the duo viewers are rooting for the most. While they do have some problems to work through, they appear to agree on some foundational issues and want similar things in the future.

With decision day on the horizon, who do you think will agree to stay married?

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Lifetime.