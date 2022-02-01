Rachel Gordillo expresses gratitude for always having Myrla Feria in her corner

Rachel Gordillo thankful for friendship with Myrla Feria. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight Season 13 succeeded in building solid friendships among the cast even despite ending with every single couple calling it quits.

One of the closest cast members from the Houston season is Myrla Feria and Rachel Gordillo.

After Rachel and Myrla both said yes to their husbands on Decision Day only to later get a divorce, the women have built a solid bond and often share glimpses into their fun outings together.

Recently, Rachel took to social media to gush about having Myrla in her corner.

Rachel Gordillo and Myrla Feria celebrate their friendship

Rachel Gordillo shared a quote to her Instagram story, which she felt reflected her relationship with Myrla Feria.

The quote read, “I am where I am because other women helped me. For that reason (amongst many) I’ll always help other women.” The image also read, “Women support women.”

Regarding women supporting women, Rachel wrote of Myrla, “And she does!!!! So glad to have [Myrla Feria] in my corner!!!”

Pic credit: @rachintheh/Instagram

Myrla Feria reacted to Rachel’s encouraging post by sharing an image of Spongebob character Patrick Star crying through binoculars and adding, “And well y’all already know that [Rachel Gordillo] is the sweetest!”

Pic credit: @rachintheh/Instagram

While there are likely many ways that the two women have supported each other since building their friendship, one way is certainly in the area of love and relationships.

During the Married at First Sight Season 13 reunion, Rachel and her ex-husband Jose suggested that Myrla had been very vocal about wanting Rachel to leave Jose and enjoy being single. Jose seemed to feel Myrla wanted Rachel to be single with her rather than be stuck in her tumultuous marriage.

Despite trying to make their marriage work, Rachel and Jose eventually revealed that they would be ending their marriage.

Since then, Rachel and Myrla have enjoyed each other’s company and have also enjoyed teasing fans as to whether Myrla and Johnny’s relationship has become romantic.

Myrla and Johnny tease the nature of their relationship

At the Married at First Sight Season 13 reunion, Myrla and Johnny gushed about their friendship, and their flirty interactions have led some to wonder if the pair are dating.

The two have had several exchanges post-show that could be interpreted as more than just platonic, and Myrla and Johnny have even playfully beaten around the bush about whether or not they’re dating.

After the way Myrla and Johnny treated their MAFS spouses, most MAFS viewers have expressed being tired of Myrla and Johnny regardless of if they’re dating or not. Despite their soiled reputations, Myrla and Johnny continue to be friends along with Rachel and Brett.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.