Rachel Fuda tells Melissa Gorga about meeting with Teresa Giudice in RHONJ preview

A dramatic moment from The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 trailer finally played out in the latest episode and the moment certainly lived up to the hype.

Viewers were waiting to see the confrontation between John Fuda and Teresa Giudice and it aired in the episode titled Margs & Marriages.

In a preview for the new episode, Rachel Fuda gives Melissa Gorga the lowdown on the drama that ensued when they met and how they left things.

The scene featured John and Rachel having a sitdown with Teresa and Luis Ruelas in an attempt to resolve their issues.

First, John wanted an apology from Teresa for calling him a drug dealer, but when she tried, things quickly went left.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

John didn’t accept the OG’s attempt at an apology and the sitdown ended prematurely with both sides hurling insults at each other.

Rachel Fuda tells Melissa Gorga about the dramatic sit down with Teresa Giudice

A sneak peek of Episode 7, titled Gifts & Receipts features a conversation at Melissa’s Limoncello housewarming party as Rachel gives her the lowdown on the tense meet-up with Teresa.

“I met up with Teresa and Luis,” Rachel tells her. “They sat down, we talked for maybe nine minutes and then we left.”

Rachel explains that the main problem with Teresa’s apology was her saying “if” she called John a drug dealer, instead of acknowledging her actions, and saying “I’m so sorry that I did that to you.”

Rachel also tells Melissa about another interesting moment at the meetup.

“They brought a bottle of Blue Label, Teresa, and said ‘Give this to my brother when you go to his house tonight as like a housewarming gift'” Rachel tells a shocked Melissa.

“Are you kidding me?” responds the brunette beauty.

“I literally looked at it — when I was walking out — I looked at it and said I’m not taking that s**t,” continues Rachel.

RHONJ star Melissa Gorga says no thanks to Teresa’s housewarming gift

Rachel did the right thing by not taking Teresa and Luis’s gift for the Gorgas housewarming party as Melissa makes it clear in the teaser that she doesn’t want it.

“Thank God Rachel did not bring that bottle to my house,” says the RHONJ star in her confessional.

“I don’t want anything to do with anything they wanna gift me. It probably has an air tag in it, it’s probably bugged, I don’t even want that karma or bottle or gift in my home.”

Meanwhile, Dolores Catania has a surprise in the store for Melissa and Rachel as she walks in with — you guessed it — the infamous Blue Label.

“You did not bring that Blue Label to my house,” exclaims Melissa. We’ll see how that conversation plays out when the new episode airs.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.