RHONJ cast attend Joe and Melissa Gorga’s housewarming party without Teresa and Luis

Joe and Melissa Gorga hosted another event for The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and it seems everyone was in attendance.

We spotted several cast members, and even some reported newbies in the mix, but one controversial couple was noticeably absent.

Yes, we are talking about Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas, whose invite most likely got lost in the mail–it happens.

The couple stayed away, while their castmates partied in Melissa and Joe’s new home.

Viewers will see the pair’s new digs when the show returns since they just filmed a housewarming party at the location.

We already know the Trehuggers will be looking with a critical eye at all the changes the Gorgas made to the home after roasting them over the previous design.

The first time Melissa posted images of the interior and exterior of her home, the feedback was brutal, but they have since done a major revamp on the new property.

Melissa’s costars got the first look at their home during a lemon-themed housewarming party.

RHONJ cast attend Joe and Melissa Gorga’s Limoncello housewarming

The RHONJ cast turned out for Melissa and Joe’s Limoncello event, and we caught some snaps and videos.

The host and hostess decorated their pad with lemons and lots of green, yellow, and white decor in line with the theme.

Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda were in attendance as cameras rolled. We also saw photos of three alleged newbies who have been filming with the cast.

Jessica Kiraly, Kayla Giovinazzo, and Tiffany Chantell shared snaps on social media as they arrived at the event, and the new girls were all on point in their white and yellow ensembles.

Jackie Goldschneider shared a post on Instagram as she headed to the party, and we also spotted a photo of Jenn Fessler clad in yellow.

So far, we haven’t seen any images of Dolores Catania or Melissa’s bestie, Margaret Josephs. As for Jennifer Aydin, it’s unlikely that she made the guest list given her rocky history with Melissa.

Were Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas invited to the event?

Okay, that was a trick question because we already know that Teresa and Luis have washed their hands clean of the Gorgas.

At the Season 13 reunion, Teresa said she was done with her brother and sister-in-law for good, and so far, she has kept her word.

The OG has not spoken to Melissa or Joe despite having to film at least one event together — Dolores’ charity softball game.

For the most part, the two sides have been keeping their distance, and there hasn’t been any drama between them since filming began for Season 14.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.