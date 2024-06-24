Rachel Fuda changes her tune after calling Teresa Giudice a ‘has been’

Rachel Fuda caused a stir among The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans with her bold comment about Teresa Giudice, but is she backtracking?

The outspoken newbie was asked to explain herself after calling the OG a “has been,” and we expected Rachel to double down on those words.

Instead, the brunette beauty changed her tune and explained that she meant Teresa was bigger than the Jersey franchise and that it was time for her to move on.

However, that explanation didn’t sit well with RHONJ viewers, who felt she was backpedaling after getting dragged by the Trehuggers.

Meanwhile, despite the backlash, another group of viewers praised Rachel for going head-to-head with Teresa.

Many people felt the newbie annihilated the OG with her quick wit during their Episode 5 altercation, but now, she has to answer for that shady comment.

Rachel Fuda explains her ‘has been’ comment about Teresa Giudice

Rachel was a recent guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and she was asked to explain her comment.

It’s clear who Andy was siding with, as he pointed out that Teresa is always “booked and busy” — after Rachel responded, “So what?” when told that RHONJ fans were upset about her comment.

She then explained, “I don’t mean like her career is a has been. In my opinion, this is up for her. She needs a next chapter. Let’s move on.”

Rachel continued, “She’s almost like too famous to be here, I feel like sometimes, where it’s like let’s move on to something else. It doesn’t make sense anymore.”

RHONJ fans think Rachel is backpedaling after getting backlash for her comment

After a snippet of Rachel’s WWHL appearance was posted on Instagram, RHONJ fans had much to say, and they weren’t buying her explanation.

“That’s not the definition of a has been and you know it. Stand on business girl. Don’t back peddle now,” wrote a commenter.

“She is backpeddling so hard…😂,” said someone else.

A viewer exclaimed, “This girl was living in the comments and is now back peddling. She meant what she said the first time around and it blew up in her face.”

An RHONJ fan wrote, “Rachel must think, or know, she’s on the chopping block, and hated by a majority of the fandom, so she’s trying to make it sound like what she said wasn’t that bad. Lmao.”

Another commenter added, “She’s backpedaling just in case she has to play nice next season if her crew gets the boot 😂😂😂.”

Do you think Rachel Fuda is backtracking on her “has been” comment about Teresa Giudice because of the backlash?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.