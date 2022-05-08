Quartney Mixon shows off January-May body transformation – The Bachelorette alum has been putting in the work

Quartney Mixon shows off his impressive body transformation. Pic credit: ABC

Quartney Mixon was introduced to Bachelor Nation during Season 17 of The Bachelorette, where he was hoping to win the heart of Katie Thurston.

The Texas native appeared to have made a decent impression on Katie during his arrival. The fan base was also warming up to him quickly as he had a likable personality. However, it wasn’t enough to keep Katie’s attention, and he was eliminated from the show fairly early.

Since his departure from the show, Quartney has been focused on living his best life. Part of that included hitting the gym and making sure his summer body was ready to show off.

Quartney Mixon shows off his body transformation

Hard work and dedication seem to be Quartney’s mantra these days. The Bachelorette alum took to Instagram to show off what regular trips to the gym have done for his body and how a disciplined workout plan has paid off.

He posted a short video showing how his body has changed since he decided to focus on working out more. As the video progresses, his followers can see his abs becoming more defined, his arms gaining muscle, and the rest of his body slimming down and being sculpted.

In his caption, Quartney reveals this is his progress since January, showing impressive results in just four months. He encourages his followers to use his transformation as motivation, saying, “Don’t lose track and give up on the goals you set for yourself.”

His hard work and discipline have left Quartney with a summer body that anyone could be envious of.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Quartney Mixon is still connected to Bachelor Nation

Although his time on the show was short-lived, Quartney still made a significant impact on Bachelor Nation. He still connects with his fans through social media and thanks them for supporting his journey.

Quartney lives in Dallas, TX, where multiple past cast members reside. He has connected with them and built friendships that he often shares on his social media pages. More recently, he was spotted hanging out with former contestants Sierra Jackson, Leroy Arthur, and Ivan Hall.

As an entrepreneur, Quartney also dabbles in modeling and focuses on nutrition and overall wellness. He’s landed some brand deals and sponsorships since his time on The Bachelorette and often shares them on his Instagram account.

At the moment, he appears to still be single. However, with recent posts on social media showing him traveling and celebrating his birthday in style, it doesn’t seem that being single is stopping him from living his best life.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.