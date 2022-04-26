Sierra Jackson snuggles up to Quartney Mixon in Dallas

Sierra Jackson meets up with Dallas-based Bachelor Nation stars. Pic credit: ABC

Sierra Jackson has befriended many Bachelor Nation stars that reside in her home state of Texas.

Recently, Sierra sizzled as she cozied up with Quartney Mixon from Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette.

Sierra and Quartney shared photos from their time together and linked up with other familiar faces from The Bachelor franchise.

Sierra Jackson and Quartney Mixon are all smiles in Dallas

Sierra Jackson’s beauty was on display as she met up with fellow Dallas-based members of Bachelor Nation. Sierra wore a flattering soft brown dress with a white speckled pattern.

Among the familiar franchise faces at the outing was Quartney Mixon from The Bachelorette Season 17.

Quartney and Sierra were often by each other’s side as they flashed their pearly whites together,

In Sierra’s first photo, the Bachelor Nation beauty posed on a green couch next to Quartney Mixon and The Bachelor Season 26 member Rianna Hockaday, who Clayton Echard eliminated in week 1.

The trio sat in front of a lit-up sign that read, “let’s get pucked up.”

Sierra’s caption played off the sign’s wording, “How the [p]uck are we this cute?!”

Bachelor Nation stars took to the comments to react to Sierra’s post.

Sierra’s The Bachelor Season 26 costar, Lyndsey Windham, commented, “Hotties,” with a fire emoji.

Quartney responded with another ‘puck’ pun, writing, “Had a [P]ucking amazing time.”

From The Bachelorette Season 16, Eazy is also a part of the Dallas Bachelor Nation crew and wrote “DTX Gang” under the post.

Sierra tagged Eazy in her reply, writing, “we missed y’a!”

Pic credit: @sierrajackzen/Instagram

Quartney Mixon shares group photo with Bachelor Nation stars

Quartney also shared pictures from the Dallas outing.

In the photo, The Bachelorette Season 16 stars Ivan Hall and Riley Christian join Sierra, Quartney, Rianna, and The Bachelorette Season 18 star Leroy Arthur.

Quartney captioned the post, “Quite the squad put together this past weekend.”

Leroy and Riley also showed support to Ivan Hall during his time as Bachelor during the Dallas stop of The Bachelor Live on Stage tour.

Riley made a special appearance on stage as he showed off his abs and biceps during the cameo.

The Dallas Bachelor Nation crew certainly appears close-knit, similar to Bachelor Nation friend groups in other popular places such as New York and Los Angeles.

