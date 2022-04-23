Pump Rules: Tom Schwartz opens up about finally removing his wedding ring amid divorce from Katie Maloney

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz opens up about why he’s finally decided to remove his wedding ring amid his divorce from Katie Maloney. Pic credit: Bravo

Amid his impending divorce from wife Katie Maloney, Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz has finally decided it’s time to remove his wedding ring.

It’s been just over a month since the former couple announced their separation, and up until recently, Tom had continued wearing the symbol of their union. As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Tom had been spotted still wearing his wedding ring shortly after news of their split hit the internet.

His decision to keep wearing the ring wasn’t all that surprising, given the fact that it was Katie’s decision to end the marriage. Even in his Instagram post confirming their split, Tom admitted he wasn’t ready to use the “D” word (divorce).

However, Tom recently opened up about why he’s since changed his mind and is finally ready to remove his wedding ring and embrace the future.

Pump Rules star Tom Schwartz reveals why he’s finally chosen to remove his wedding ring

Speaking to Page Six, Tom revealed what led him to the conclusion that it was finally time to remove the band — and not surprisingly, it has to do with his love for his soon-to-be ex-wife.

“I’ve been wearing it for the past few months, but I just woke up one day and I was like, ‘Maybe it’s time to stop wearing it out of respect for Katie,’” he told the outlet.

Despite the decision, Tom admitted there wasn’t some elaborate story that led to him picking that day.

“There was no specific catalyst, though,” he noted.

Tom continued to explain that his initial choice to continue wearing his wedding ring wasn’t necessarily out of a false hope that the former pair would reconcile but more as a memory of the past and his continued feelings for Katie.

“I don’t want to seem like I’m clinging onto something, but the reason I kept wearing it is because a) it’s a beautiful ring and b) I still have a great love and admiration for Katie. I love her with all my heart,” he gushed.

Tom admits he’s still ‘madly in love’ with Katie despite their impending divorce

Although Katie initiated their separation and divorce, Tom admitted that he’s still “madly in love” with Katie and he doesn’t see that feeling ever going away.

“Here’s the thing. I am still madly in love with my wife, Katie. I’ll always love her,” he noted. “I wore the ring for a long time because I feel naked without it and I feel so vulnerable without the ring.”

Now that their divorce is in motion, some have wondered how Tom and Katie are making their living situation work. According to Tom, Katie has been “accommodating” and “amazing” while navigating the new situation.

“We’ve been respectful of each other’s boundaries. But she’s my girl. Even though we’re separated, I would do anything for her,” he shared.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.