Pump Rules: Tom Schwartz ‘made out’ with co-star Raquel Leviss at Scheana Shay’s wedding

Vanderpump Rules co-stars Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss reportedly locked lips and more at Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ Mexico wedding. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

There may be a new Vanderpump Rules couple on the block ahead of Season 10, and it’s reportedly causing waves.

Scheana Shay and Brock Davies tied the knot earlier this week in Cancun, Mexico surrounded by their closest family and friends.

After months of detailed planning, the couple pulled off an elaborate wedding to remember. And it looks like it’ll be a memorable occasion for another set of Vanderpump Rules co-stars too as Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss were reportedly spotted snuggled up the evening of the wedding.

According to a source, while the wedding guests partied the night away in celebration of Scheana and Brock tying the knot, Tom and Raquel added a little spice to their night and locked lips with one another.

Both Tom and Raquel stood by Scheana and Brock during the wedding, Raquel a bridesmaid and Tom a groomsman.

This isn’t the first time the Pump Rules co-stars have been romantically linked, but it certainly makes things more complicated amid Tom’s ongoing divorce from wife Katie Maloney.

Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss kiss at Scheana Shay’s Mexican wedding

Speaking to Us Weekly, an anonymous source dished the details of Tom and Raquel’s reported make out session.

“Apparently there was some heavy drinking involved,” the source revealed. “They made out.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

The insider didn’t stop there. They also confirmed they had heard whispers that “more happened” between them than just kissing.

The newest revelations come after months of rumors that there was more to Tom and Raquel’s friendship than meets the eye.

Back in April, Tom and Raquel were said to have cozied up with one another at Coachella. The festival is one of Raquel’s favorite places to be, and after a tweet surfaced claiming the two had attended together Tom was quick to set the record straight.

“Guys hate to break it to you but I wasn’t at Coachella 😂,” Tom responded at the time.

The ongoing rumors of hook ups between the co-stars comes at an awkward time for the Vanderpump Rules OG as he’s in the midst of his divorce from longtime partner Katie Maloney.

Tensions rise between Katie Maloney and Raquel Leviss amid divorce from Tom Schwartz

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, there may be a feud brewing between Katie and Raquel over her budding friendship with Katie’s soon-to-be ex-husband.

Early in their divorce journey, Raquel shared feelings of stress around having to pick sides in their split. According to Raquel, their split caused a change in the dynamic for the whole cast.

With her and Tom getting closer, a source dished that their friendship is rubbing Katie the wrong way and is causing “tension” between them.

With Season 10 currently filming, viewers are bound to see at least part of this drama unfold when the new season drops.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.