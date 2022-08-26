Vanderpump Rules: Are Raquel Leviss and co-star Katie Maloney feuding over budding friendship with Tom Schwartz?

Raquel Leviss is reportedly at odds with her Vanderpump Rules co-star Katie Maloney over her friendship with Katie’s ex Tom Schwartz. Pic credit: Bravo

The Vanderpump Rules cast is well into filming for the upcoming Season 10, and while fans have prepared themselves for the usual drama and confrontations, there may be another feud brewing between co-stars Katie Maloney and Raquel Leviss.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Katie and her husband Tom Schwartz called it quits after over 12 years together. Their split came hot on the heels of rumors there was trouble in paradise after Katie had been spotted on more than one occasion without her wedding rings.

After finally addressing their split, Katie and Tom started navigating the single life. They’ve both moved into their own apartments, and more recently, their marital home finally sold after being on the market for some months.

Although Tom has referred to them as the “best divorcees ever,” it hasn’t all been smooth sailing.

The former couple was spotted earlier this month engaging in a heated discussion in Tom’s new Schwartz & Sandy’s lounge while Bravo cameras were rolling. It is likely viewers will watch that confrontation and more unfold when the new season drops.

However, it isn’t their own drama that’s caused the most recent waves. According to a source, tensions are rising between Katie and her co-star Raquel as her friendship with Tom has grown following his split from his soon-to-be ex-wife.

While speaking to E! News, a source claimed a hefty divide has grown between Katie and Raquel, and much of the drama has to do with Raquel’s friendship with Tom.

According to the source, Raquel and Tom’s budding friendship isn’t sitting right with Katie and has reportedly been a source of “tension” between them.

This isn’t the first report suggesting that Raquel and Tom have serious flirtation happening between them.

Back in April, Tom fielded rumors he had kissed Raquel while partying at Coachella.

At the time, a tweet surfaced from a user claiming to have seen Raquel and Tom snuggling up with one another at the festival.

However, Tom quickly shut down the rumors by indicating he hadn’t even attended Coachella.

Raquel previously dished on the pressure to pick sides in Tom and Katie’s divorce

Although Raquel and Katie have yet to comment on the rumored tension between them, Raquel has been open about feeling pressure to choose between her friends now that their marriage has come to an end.

While attending an event for World Dog Day, Raquel revealed she’s felt pressure to choose sides and claimed it was complicating the group dynamics.

“I feel like with Tom and Katie, they do expect [people to pick] sides, unfortunately,” she shared at the time. “It has [changed the dynamic], yeah. It seems that way, anyway – even though I’m friends with both of them.”

Fans will have to tune in when the new season airs to catch all the inevitable drama.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.