Pump Rules: Scheana Shay shares wedding updates, talks Brock Davies’ relationship with his kids

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay talks her latest wedding updates. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

While the Vanderpump Rules cast is getting back into the swing of filming, stars Scheana Shay and Brock Davies have even more on their plate as they continue to plan their wedding.

The couple, who got engaged during Season 9 after a mishap that ended in a heated exchange between James Kennedy and Brock, ultimately decided to take their time and plan the wedding of their dreams.

Initially, Scheana shared that their plans included tying the knot in Bali to make traveling easier for Brock’s family who resides in New Zealand.

But those plans didn’t last too long and the pair opted to change their destination altogether and settled on a Mexican wedding in August.

After providing the update, Scheana decided to keep the exact date a secret.

Recently, Scheana chatted with ET and dished on how the wedding plans are coming along and shared where Brock’s relationship with his two other children currently stands.

Pump Rules star Scheana Shay gives major updates on upcoming wedding to Brock Davies

While attending the grand opening for Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz’s new lounge Schwartz & Sandy’s, Scheana opened up and gushed about how she’s managing all the stress of planning her and Brock’s wedding.

“I have a really good wedding planner,” Scheana said. “She pretty much does it all and then I just approve things and I give her my Amex number.”

Scheana is familiar with wedding planners, as her nuptials to Brock won’t be her first time down the aisle. In fact, Scheana’s wedding to her first husband Michael Shay was featured in Season 3.

Her wedding was anything but a smooth ride thanks, in part, to her underprepared wedding planner. But Scheana won’t be making the same mistake twice.

“[I hired] a different planner which I’ve done with Simply Classic events,” she stated. “That was the biggest thing. I was like, ‘We need a good planner,’ and Shelby is the s**t. So good.”

Scheana says there’s hope for Brock to continue building a relationship with his other children

Brock and Scheana welcomed their first child together, daughter Summer Moon, in April 2021. And while Summer is the first child for the couple, she’s actually Brock’s third.

As viewers learned in Season 9, Brock has two other children with his ex-wife and while it was clear that he loved his children, to say their relationship was strained is an understatement.

When asked if Brock’s children would be invited to their wedding, Scheana said, “Of course, but it’s a lot.”

Brock added, “We’ll get there eventually. And when we get home, we’ll celebrate with them.”

“We’ve been able to talk to the kids. We just gotta build that relationship up slowly and it’s on the kids’ terms and their mother’s,” he continued. “They’re definitely excited to have us around and be involved and actually just keep turning up. So that’s the best part.”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.