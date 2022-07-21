Pump Rules: Raquel Leviss talks James Kennedy’s new girlfriend — Is there bad blood between them?

Raquel Leviss says she’s met James Kennedy’s new girlfriend. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules has finally begun filming, and with all the personal changes the cast has seen in the last year, fans are impatiently waiting for what the new season will have in store.

Several breakups have occurred following the end of Season 9 at the end of 2021, including Raquel Leviss’ split from her fiance and Vanderpump Rules co-star James Kennedy.

Most of their Season 9 storyline revolved around James’ proposal to Raquel and the former couple planning their wedding. However, by the reunion taping in December 2021, their relationship had ended, and the couple announced their breakup on camera, much to the shock of their castmates.

Less than a month later, James shared a video clip on his Instagram Stories that showed the DJ holding hands with a mystery brunette. By March, he finally went Instagram official with his current flame Ally Lewber.

Although James and Raquel’s split seemed as amicable as possible, considering James’ short fuse, it came as a surprise when he shared that he’d like to see Raquel continue on the show alongside him and the rest of the cast.

Now that taping is underway for the new season, Raquel revealed that she’s met James’ new girlfriend and dished on what she thinks of her ex’s new love interest.

Raquel Leviss weighs in with her thoughts on ex James Kennedy’s new girlfriend Ally Lewber

While speaking to Us Weekly about her current relationship status as a single gal, Raquel shared that she’s met James’ girlfriend Ally and, as it turns out, Raquel thinks quite highly of her. In fact, Raquel says there’s something familiar about Ally.

Chatting with the outlet, Raquel shared, “She’s very sweet. I actually really like her. I see a lot of me in her.”

And not to be one that would leave someone high and dry, Raquel also added that she and Ally experienced some bonding moments seeing as they’ve both dated the same man.

“I didn’t give her, like, straight-up advice [about dating James]. I let her know how I felt in that relationship,” Raquel said. “There’s a lot of things that she loves about James, that I loved about him too, like how funny he is, how charismatic, how passionate and hardworking he is.”

Despite gushing about James’ finer qualities, Raquel reflected on what she took away from their relationship.

“I feel like she’s learning a lot from him and a lot from that relationship, and I did too. So I’m wishing them the best,” she concluded.

Raquel admits to judging James for jumping into his relationship with Ally so soon after their split

Fresh off her breakup with James, Raquel told co-star Katie Maloney that she couldn’t help but judge James slightly for how quickly he moved on from their relationship.

While appearing on Katie’s You’re Gonna Love Me podcast, Raquel played a fill-in-the-blank game where she revealed her answer to the prompt, “I’m judging you if…”

“…you have a girlfriend after your engagement has ended in a one-month period,” she replied cheekily.

However, even then, Raquel understood that everyone handles their breakups differently. Although it stung to see him move on so quickly, Raquel noted she couldn’t judge him too harshly since she “was the one that ended things, and we all cope with breakups differently.”

Thankfully, there doesn’t seem to be any bad blood between the exes, but plenty can change between now and the premiere of Season 10.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.