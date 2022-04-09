Vanderpump Rules: Raquel Leviss admits to ‘judging’ James Kennedy for moving on so soon after their split

Pump Rules star Raquel Leviss has admittedly judged her ex-fiance James Kennedy for how quickly he moved on from their five-year relationship. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss has some feelings after learning her ex-fiance and Pump Rules co-star James Kennedy moved into a new relationship shortly following their split.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, the couple ended their five-year relationship in December 2021. The shocking split came just after Season 9, where much of the season’s storyline revolved around James and Raquel’s engagement.

In the months following the end of their engagement, James quickly moved on to a new flame and in a recent episode of Katie Maloney’s podcast, Raquel confessed to judging James for the quick rebound.

Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss says she’s judging James Kennedy for moving on so quickly

During the April 1 episode of Katie’s You’re Gonna Love Me podcast, the two friends and co-stars delved into Raquel’s feelings about her breakup.

In one particular segment, Katie prompted Raquel to fill in the blank.

“I’m judging you if…” Katie prompted.

Raquel’s response was easy to decipher despite not naming names at first.

“…you have a girlfriend after your engagement has ended in a one month period,” she said.

Sign up for our newsletter!

It had been just a month after their split that James moved on and found himself in a new relationship with current girlfriend Ally Lewber.

Although James didn’t go social media official with Ally until March, he had the rumor mill talking when he posted a video to his Instagram Stories holding hands with a mystery lady while celebrating his birthday in Las Vegas.

Despite her initial judgments surrounding James’ new relationship, Raquel also admitted she tried not to judge him too harshly because she “was the one that ended things, and we all cope with breakups differently.”

“But I do feel like being single isn’t a bad thing,” Raquel added. “I think it’s a great time to relearn who you are and heal from your past traumas and to figure out what you really, really like and to date people.”

Raquel recently went on her first post-split date with another Vanderpump Rules star

In the same podcast episode, Raquel also revealed she recently went on her first date following her split from James — and it was with another Vanderpump Rules alum.

“I went out for drinks with Peter [Madrigal],” she told Katie.

Raquel elaborated that it was simply a “friendly” date but she thought it would be a good way to dip her toes back into the dating pool since she hadn’t been on an “official date” since her breakup.

Ironically, Raquel asked Katie not to judge her for going on a date with Peter, but Katie clarified she was no one to judge considering she went on a date (and even made out) with Peter in the past.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.