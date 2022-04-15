Pump Rules: Lala Kent suspected her engagement ring wasn’t as expensive as Randall Emmett led her to believe

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent reveals why she suspected her engagement ring wasn’t as expensive as ex-fiance Randall Emmett had claimed. Pic credit: Bravo

Lala Kent has revealed plenty of information surrounding her split from ex-fiance Randall Emmett since their split in October 2021.

According to the Vanderpump Rules star, there is still more information that will eventually “come to the light,” however, for the time being, she seems content to continue shading her ex.

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Lala threw more shade Randall’s way when she shared that she suspected her engagement ring wasn’t quite worth what Randall said it was.

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent suspected her engagement ring wasn’t worth the hefty $150,000 Randall boasted

While speaking to host Andy Cohen, Lala participated in a speed round of questions pertaining to her personal life.

The first question Andy asked of Lala was for her to rate Randall as a film producer on a scale of one to ten. Naturally, Lala opted to give Randall a quick “zero” for his producing skills.

Andy then brought up Lala’s engagement ring and wondered if Lala was surprised to learn it wasn’t as expensive as Randall initially wanted her to believe.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, on an episode of her Give Them Lala podcast, Lala revealed that her engagement ring had actually been altered. According to a jeweler, she took the ring to, Randall allegedly purchased a lower-grade diamond and had it processed in such a way that it appeared higher quality.

“I mean, the fact that the big, huge engagement ring was a total fake had to be wild,” Andy probed.

“No,” Lala responded with a laugh. “I laughed. I started laughing. I was like, ‘Of course!’ He can’t take a breath without telling a lie. Like, why would my ring, like, really be this amazing ring?”

Lala reveals how she figured out the ring wasn’t worth the money

Lala continued to share what ultimately led her to the conclusion that the ring was worth a fraction of Randall’s initial claims.

“And he didn’t ask me about it [when I left,], and I was like, ‘Something’s goin’ on with this,'” Lala said.

“I was like, ‘If someone’s not asking for a ring that’s 150 grand, something’s wrong,'” she continued with an eye-roll.

Lala did ultimately share that the ring was apparently insured by Randall.

“Wow, for what? A Big Mac? For a Happy Meal?” Andy joked.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.