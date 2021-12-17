VPR: Lala Kent reveals engagement ring from ex-fiance Randall Emmett not worth $150,000

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent reveals her engagement ring from ex-fiance Randall Emmett isn’t worth as much as she was led to believe. Pic credit: Bravo

Just two months after Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent officially ended her three-year engagement to film producer Randall Emmett, the Give Them Lala founder has revealed that her engagement ring wasn’t all it appeared to be.

Lala and Randall ended their relationship shortly after rumors that he had been unfaithful while out of town hit social media. Without warning, Lala proceeded to wipe all signs of Randall off of her social media accounts and has only recently begun discussing the demise of their romance.

In a recent episode of her podcast, Lala revealed her surprise in learning that her engagement ring wasn’t the flashy symbol of love she thought it was.

Lala Kent says her engagement ring from Randall Emmett is fake

During Tuesday’s episode of her Give Them Lala podcast, the mom of one shared how she came to find out that her engagement ring wasn’t the $150,000 stunner she thought it was.

“[Randall] was talking to my mom one day about how some rappers take s**tty diamonds and make them pretty,” Lala shared.

She continued to explain that after hearing Randall’s comments she decided to take her ring to a jeweler who came “very highly recommended” to her from several people in her life.

Lala then tracked down the GIA Certificate, also known as a diamond grading report, and claimed it read, “This diamond has been treated by one or more processes to change its color.”

“I ask my jeweler, what is this ring really worth? He tells me this diamond was most likely brown and he that would give me ‘in the teens’ for the piece,” Lala admitted.

To make matters worse, Lala also confessed that she went back to the original jeweler who sold Randall the ring and according to the jeweler, Randall knew what he was getting himself into.

“Well you know, [Randall] knew exactly what he was buying,” Lala claimed she was told by the jeweler. “He knew the diamond he was getting.”

Lala starts over, shades sex life with Randall in sponsored social media post

Now that their breakup isn’t so fresh, Lala has been sharing more details surrounding the end of her engagement and relationship with Randall. And as it turns out, Lala has decided she’s not going to hold back.

In a recent sponsored post on Instagram, while promoting a sex toy giveaway, Lala shaded her ex-fiance and their sex life.

“‘Tis the season for a little extra self-care! I’m giving away thousands of free vibrators and goodies to celebrate the holidays!” Lala wrote. “It’s the best sexy time I’ve had in five years and eight months 😏🥳,” she wrote in the post’s caption.

In addition to the plethora of shade Lala is throwing in Randall’s direction, she’s also taken several steps in separating herself from the relationship. She not only altered her “Rand” tattoo (and used it as inspiration for her new merch design), she also rebranded the podcast to exclude Randall and has moved out of their shared home.

It seems she’s onto bigger and better things.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.