Pump Rules: Katie Maloney in leopard print mini-dress, says she ‘forgot how to dress’ for fall

Katie Maloney admits she’s forgotten “how to dress” for fall. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Kevan Brooks/AdMedia

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney isn’t quite ready to let go of summer and embrace fall — even though she really seems to want to.

Katie has been experiencing plenty of changes in her personal life in recent months.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Katie ended her marriage to co-star Tom Schwartz in March 2022 after over 12 years together.

Although she was the one to pull the plug on their union, Katie has continued to remain friendly with her ex. In fact, shortly after going public with their split, the former couple admitted they were still living together and weren’t in a huge rush to move into new homes.

However, this changed after their once-shared home was finally sold. Now, both Katie and Tom live in their own apartments and are learning to embrace their new single status.

Since moving into her new place, Katie has continued to give her fans and followers small glimpses of her new digs, and many times this is done through sharing mirror selfies of her outfits.

In a recent online share, Katie revealed that while she’s ready to move on from summer, she just can’t seem to remember how to dress for the fall season.

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney stuns in leopard print mini-dress

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Katie shared yet another full-body mirror selfie giving her 1.2 million followers a look at her outfit of choice.

Katie is known for her bold fashion choices, and the Instagram Stories outfit was no exception.

The You’re Gonna Love Me podcast host stood in front of her full-length mirror and struck a pose with her one leg stretched out in front of her and a hand pulled up and into her hair.

Katie donned a leopard print mini-dress with tan knee-high boots. She paired the slinky number with a lightweight jacket and a small black purse.

She captioned the shot, “I swore I was done with summer clothes.. but then I realized I forgot how to dress in my fall clothes.”

Pic credit: @musickillskate/Instagram

“Oh well,” she concluded.

Katie’s divorce drama set to feature in Vanderpump Rules Season 10

Filming for Season 10 has finally wrapped and by the sounds of it, the newest season to the hit Bravo franchise is set to be full of drama.

Katie and Tom may have considered themselves the “best divorcees ever” at one point, but if recent rumors are to be believed there is plenty of tension between the former lovers.

The first report of tension came after Bravo cameras were caught filming the former couple engaging in what looked to be a heated exchange.

Since cameras were present, it’s likely much of their divorce drama will play out in the new season.

Tension further flared when rumors surfaced that Tom was seen hooking up with Raquel Leviss while in Mexico for Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding. Although Katie was reportedly uninvited from the event, she was spotted “screaming” at Tom and Raquel over the alleged hookup.

Fans will have to keep their eyes peeled for a premiere date in order to catch every moment of the drama.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.