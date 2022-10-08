Pump Rules: Katie Maloney dishes on friendships following divorce from Tom Schwartz, reveals if she’s dating

Katie Maloney dishes on friendships following divorce and reveals if she’s dating. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules personality Katie Maloney has been on a wild ride since deciding to walk away from her marriage to Pump Rules co-star Tom Schwartz, and she recently updated her fans with what’s going on in her life these days.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Katie and Tom ended their marriage after over 12 years together.

The split came hot on the heels of rumors there was trouble in the couple’s marriage after Katie was spotted out with friends without her wedding rings on her finger.

Finally putting the speculation to rest, the former couple posted separate statements to social media simultaneously to announce their separation and impending divorce.

Since their split, the co-stars have continued to try and nourish their friendship despite no longer being lovers.

In a recent post to social media, Katie held a Q&A with her followers and gave updates on where she’s at following the end of her marriage.

Pump Rules star Katie Maloney talks dating after divorce, reveals status of friendships

Over on her Instagram Stories, Katie reached out to her fans and followers asking them to submit their questions. From the submissions, Katie picked several to respond to and her answers gave followers an update on the current status of her life.

In response to a follower asking Katie how she’s doing, she responded “[I’m] great [smiley faced emoji],” while hiding her eyes with a smiling selfie.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Another follower asked Katie if she was dating. As it turns out, she’s stepped back out into the dating pool.

“Oui,” she answered simply along with a winking emoji.

Pic credit: @musickillskate/Instagram

Other questions Katie addressed included an update on her Something About Her sandwich shop alongside co-star Ariana Madix and what her first concert was.

Turns out, Katie’s first ever concert was seeing boyband sensation Backstreet Boys. And as for the sandwich shop, Katie told her followers she would “update” them when she had more information to share.

Pic credit: @musickillskate/Instagram

The final question, and possibly the hardest hitting, asked Katie if she’s lost any friends amid her divorce from Tom.

Pic credit: @musickillskate/Instagram

“I didn’t lose any friends,” Katie shared in response. “I just discovered who wasn’t my true friend in the end.”

Vanderpump Rules Season 10 to address Katie and Tom’s divorce, possible hookup with Raquel Leviss

The upcoming season for Vanderpump Rules has finished filming and while viewers wait for the newest season to drop, plenty of drama has been brewing amongst the cast in recent weeks.

Tom and Katie may be trying to maintain their friendship, but tensions are reportedly on the rise after Tom allegedly hooked up with Raquel Leviss while they served as members of the wedding party for Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ August wedding.

According to one source, Katie confronted the pair and was spotted “screaming” at them over the matter.

Earlier reports also captured another tense moment between them as Bravo cameras filmed the interaction, teasing that at least a portion of their divorce drama will play out on screen.

Viewers and fans will have to stay tuned for news on when the new season will air.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.