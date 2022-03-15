Pump Rules: Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz rumored to have split following reports of marriage woes

Vanderpump Rules stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have reportedly ended their 12-year relationship. Pic credit: Bravo, @musickillskate/Instagram

Vanderpump Rules couple Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have seemingly ended their marriage, according to a source. The couple, who has been together for 12 years, has had fans scratching their heads in recent weeks as rumors of a split hit social media.

The newest whispers come on the heels of eagle-eyed fans and followers who took immediate notice of Katie opting not to wear her wedding rings in recent posts to social media.

After an initial notice of her going ring-less, more posts surfaced that also seemingly showed her without her wedding rings. Although some claimed that Tom had been spotted with his wedding band still secured to his finger, others wondered if there might actually be some trouble in paradise.

Vanderpump Rules stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz reportedly split after 12 years together

Despite being together for over a decade, it appears Katie and Tom have hit a rough enough patch in their relationship that they’ve opted to put an end to their relationship altogether.

While speaking to The Sun, a source claims Katie had finally hit her limit with Tom and could no longer handle their relationship dynamics.

“Katie and Tom have split and gotten back together and split and gotten back together. They’re currently not together, no,” the source shared.

“She’s doing her own thing right now,” the source continued. “They flip-flop. They’re still cordial and see each other and go to the same events because of their mutual friend group, but they just focus on themselves.”

The source carried on to share that despite their recent split, Katie has yet to officially file for divorce.

“She hasn’t filed for divorce yet, but it’s been discussed. They’re just taking time apart right now and seeing what happens.”

Katie reportedly feels the ‘fault’ falls on Tom for their split

The last season of Vanderpump Rules was a tough ride for Katie and Tom. They found themselves at odds, specifically around his friendship with co-star Tom Sandoval. While the Tom’s worked on opening another business together, and without the help of Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd, Katie became frustrated when they refused to let her join in and help open their new bar.

Tensions rose even higher when Katie lashed out at Tom for refusing to stand up for her when it came to Sandoval. Ultimately, the conflict led to Schwartz and Sandoval taking a break from their friendship.

But, according to the source, it’s too little too late at this point, and Katie blames Tom for the demise of their relationship.

“She feels the fault is on him and he had his chances to be better but he didn’t step up to the challenge,” she stated. “Now she is focused on her own happiness, something that wasn’t prioritized in their marriage.”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.