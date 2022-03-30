Pump Rules: Is Raquel Leviss still at Scheana Shay’s apartment following split from James Kennedy?

Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss moved into co-star Scheana Shay’s apartment following her December split from James Kennedy. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss continues moving on and up from her split from co-star James Kennedy. In her most recent move, Raquel made her way into Scheana Shay’s apartment, and it turns out the move came at the perfect time for both of them.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Raquel ended her engagement and five-year relationship with the DJ shortly prior to the reunion filming for Season 9 back in December. Viewers were able to watch much of the breaking news unfold when the reunion finally aired. This included a raw scene where Raquel returned her engagement ring to James while onset with host Andy Cohen, SUR boss Lisa Vanderpump, and the majority of the Pump Rules cast.

Shortly after going public with their split, Raquel moved out of the apartment the former couple once shared. And in a past podcast episode, Scheana revealed that Raquel has moved into her apartment while she looked at a future with her own little family in San Diego during the winter months.

In a recent social media post, it seems Raquel may still be living in Scheana’s apartment.

Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss shows off recent decor at Scheana Shay’s apartment

Taking to her Instagram stories on March 21, Raquel shared that she was looking to pretty up the apartment since Scheana was due to visit in the near future.

As noted by Bravotv.com, Raquel showed off several flower arrangements set up throughout the apartment.

“I love going to Trader Joe’s and picking out the prettiest flowers,” she said in the now-expired story. “Of course, I gravitate towards the baby pink, but I think that they came out pretty cute… My excuse was that Scheana is coming back to LA, just to visit for a few days, so I wanted to make the place look nice.”

Although she didn’t elaborate or confirm whether she and her beloved dog, Graham, were still residing at the apartment, these recent Instagram stories elude to her remaining at the residence.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Raquel also took to her Instagram grid to share another picture of the flowers she purchased prior to Scheana’s arrival.

“When the sunlight hits,” she captioned the post.

Raquel moved into Scheana’s apartment in January, shortly following split from James

Back in January, during an episode of her Scheananigans with Scheana Shay podcast, Scheana confirmed that Raquel had moved into her Los Angeles apartment while she, fiance Brock Davies, and their daughter Summer Moon looked for a winter home in San Diego.

Scheana explained that the timing of Raquel moving in “worked out so perfectly” since she was looking for a home elsewhere at the time.

“We’re in the process of moving back down to San Diego for like the winter and spring,” Scheana shared. “So I’m like, our apartment’s just empty.”

“So enjoy it for us,” she confirmed.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.