Pump Rules alums show support for Katie Maloney as she moves out of home amid divorce from Tom Schwartz

Vanderpump Rules stars showed up in droves to support their friend and co-star Katie Maloney as she moves on from her once shared home with her soon-to-be ex-husband Tom Schwartz.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Katie took to social media to pen an emotional goodbye as she moved out of her and Tom’s home. In the post’s caption, Katie expressed her sadness at having to let go of all the great memories she and Tom experienced while moving there and referred to feeling as though she was attending her own “funeral.”

Just mere hours after posting the sentimental caption, along with an equally emotional picture of herself sitting in the empty living room, Katie’s friends showed her immense support in the comments section.

Vanderpump Rules alums show major love for Katie Maloney after she moves out of her home amid divorce from Tom Schwartz

Under her caption expressing her feelings about moving out of her home, Katie’s friends and former costars stopped by to show some support for the You’re Gonna Love Me podcast host during this sad time.

Scheana Shay and Dayna Kathan shared a string of red heart emojis, while Katie’s BFF Stassi Schroeder chose to keep her message simple.

“I love you,” Stassi wrote.

Kristen Doute, who was let go from Vanderpump Rules at the same time as Stassi, also penned a simple message for Katie.

“I love you mama,” she commented.

Comedian and Juicy Scoop podcast host Heather McDonald wrote, “I’m glad you took a moment to say goodbye to your home. I’m excited for your next chapter and home. Xoxo.”

Katie’s soon to be ex-husband also stopped by to show he still has immense love for her as he commented, “Last scene from the fresh Prince of bel-air vibes. [Red heart emoji] this house is magical.”

Katie and Tom bid farewell to their home

In Katie’s original post to Instagram, she shared a somber shot of herself sitting with her knees pulled up to her chest in her now-empty home.

“I hate goodbyes,” she started. “And this one hurts a lot. The emotions and words are hard to pin down. Closing this chapter on my life feels like attending my own funeral.”

Katie continued the caption by thanking her home for all of the memories and being “the coziest brightest home” for her.

“I’m going to miss coming home,” she concluded.

Although Katie and Tom are in the early stages of their divorce, there’s a good chance viewers will see parts of it play out when Season 10 premieres.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.