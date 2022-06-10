Vanderpump Rules: Katie Maloney says ‘goodbye’ to home she shared with Tom Schwartz, ‘this one hurts’

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney says goodbye to the home she shared with Tom Schwartz. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney bid farewell to her once shared home with soon-to-be ex-husband Tom Schwartz.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Katie and Tom announced their separation in March. Although they had decided to end their marriage, the former couple remained under the same roof until they decided their home was ready to sell.

And it looks like that time has come.

Taking to social media, Katie shared an emotional post as she documented her final goodbye to the home she and Tom had built together.

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney shares emotional post as she moved out of shared home

On her Instagram, Katie penned an emotional post as she prepared to walk out of her home one last time. Although she and Tom once made grand plans for the home, they’re both on to new adventures as their marriage comes to an end.

In the post, which featured Katie sitting cross-legged on the empty floor of her home, looking off into the distance, she wrote about the sad moment.

“I hate goodbyes,” she started the caption. “And this one hurts a lot. The emotions and words are hard to pin down.”

She continued to explain that finishing this one path of her life’s journey felt like she had suffered a monumental loss.

“Closing this chapter on my life feels like attending my own funeral. But I’m very much alive,” Katie shared.

Katie then went on to thank her home for being everything she could have hoped for and all of the “memories” associated with their time there.

“Thank you house for being the coziest brightest home, for the memories, for being my sanctuary, for letting me dress you up like a hallmark movie set at Christmas and for being OURS.”

“I’m going to miss coming home,” she concluded the caption.

Tom and Katie ended their marriage after over 12 years together

Although Tom and Katie’s divorce news took many by storm, Katie previously opened up about the situation and admitted that their split had been coming.

“I know [for] some people [it] may seem like a shock, or it may seem like an abrupt thing, but for us, it’s not like we just decided this this week or yesterday or the day before,” Katie shared during a March episode of her You’re Gonna Love Me podcast.

She tearfully shared with her listeners at the time, “It was my decision, which was probably the hardest and most painful decision I’ve ever had to make.”

Although Katie and Tom have decided their union is over, the two have continuously maintained their deep love and respect for one another.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.