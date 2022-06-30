Pregnant Loren Brovarnik shows off baby bump in stylish birthday outfit

Loren Brovarnik celebrates her 34th birthday. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Loren Brovarnik is celebrating her 34th birthday in style, and she rocked a fashionable outfit for the occasion. The 90 Day Fiance star proudly showed off her baby bump and noted she’s living her best life in a recent post on social media.

Loren had a big smile on her face as he posed for the mirror selfie while pregnant on her birthday.

Loren is expecting her third child with husband Alexei Brovarnik, and they’re keeping the baby’s gender a surprise not just for us but for themselves as well. The pair already have two boys, Shai and Asher, and have decided that their third child will officially complete their cute family.

Meanwhile, Loren has a lot to celebrate as she turns 34.

The 90 Day Fiance star woke up in a celebratory mood this morning as she turned 34.

Loren shared a post on Instagram showing off her baby bump in a chic outfit along with the caption, “Here’s to 34 and living MY best life!”

Loren wore a simple white top and tie-dye pants with a drawstring feature to add extra comfort for her growing baby bump.

Loren had one hand in her pocket as she posed barefoot in front of the mirror. She added a delicate necklace and straightened her dark hair for the occasion as she wore it hanging down her shoulders.

Loren’s plans for the special day are unclear, but we’re sure her husband Alexei has something great in store for his wife.

Meanwhile, he shared a tribute to the 34-year-old on social media as well.

Alexei Brovarnik shares a sweet birthday greeting for his wife

The 90 Day Fiance star also got some birthday love from her husband Alexei in an Instagram post.

He shared a collage of photos from their time together over the years, including photos of her past pregnancies and of their two boys, along with a sweet message.

“Celebrating my queen today,” he wrote. “Happy happy birthday babe, you make me happy and I love you.”

Alexei and Loren have a lot to be thankful for these days, and it’s not just about her birthday. For one, In a few months, the pair will welcome their third child and complete their growing family.

Additionally, the couple’s main concern is to have a healthy baby, and so far, all is going well. As for mama, she is also happy and healthy and enjoying life with her doting husband.

The two have been spending a lot of private time together as they await what will soon be a very busy household with three kids under three.

