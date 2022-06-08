Pregnant Elizabeth Potthast says she ‘literally’ feels ‘like a whale’ at 23 weeks pregnant

Elizabeth Potthast is 23 weeks pregnant. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Elizabeth Potthast is now 23 weeks pregnant, and according to the expectant mama, she feels like a whale. Elizabeth recently showed off her growing baby bump on social media and fessed up about how she felt as she awaits her baby boy or girl.

So far, Elizabeth and her husband Andrei Castravet have not revealed the sex of their unborn child, but she recently teased a gender reveal party, so we might find out in a matter of days.

The reality TV couple already has a daughter Eleanor, who is excited to become a big sister.

Meanwhile, it seems Elizabeth is just counting down the days until she gives birth to her second child, but she still has a long way to go.

Pregnant Elizabeth Potthast says she feels ‘like a whale’

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? cast member went to the doctor last week for a checkup, and as far as we know, things went well. Elizabeth recently shared a photo of her growing belly on social media and opened up about her feelings at 23 weeks and counting.

She posted a video on her Instagram story, and we grabbed a screenshot that showed her bare belly.

The TLC star was clad in comfortable biker shorts and a tie-dye t-shirt which she lifted in the video to show off her stomach. Elizabeth also wore fluffy pink slippers as she cradled her baby bump.

“I literally feel like a whale,” she wrote in the post and added the hashtag “23 weeks.”

Elizabeth Potthast was on bed rest for a few days

It seems the expectant mama was put on bed rest for a few days after her latest visit to the doctor, so she’ll need to take it easy going forward.

Elizabeth likes to keep her social media followers updated on her life, and she recently shared a photo on her Instagram Story while still in bed.

“Another day of this, guess it’s needed sometimes,” she wrote alongside the photo, which showed her in bed with a sheet around her body.

Meanwhile, the busy 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star and her husband will have their hands full with two young kids in a few months.

Elizabeth has been making the most of her free time, enjoying beach days with little Eleanor before the new baby arrives.

A few days ago, the expectant mama also had a relaxing spa day with her sister, Becky Lichtwerch, while having a bit of fun with their families over Memorial Day weekend.

