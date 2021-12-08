Porsha’s Family Matters: Porsha Williams calls Simon Guobadia an affectionate nickname

Simon Guobadia and Porsha Williams chat about blending their families on Porsha’s Family Matters. Pic credit: @iamsimonguobadia/Instagram

Porsha Williams revealed her pet name for her fiance, Simon Guobadia.

The Porsha’s Family Matters star became engaged to the Atlanta businessman in May 2021. Since getting together in April, the pair’s relationship has moved seemingly fast. However, both Williams and Guobadia have said they’re head over heels for one another.

While discussing her nickname for Guobadia, 57, The Pursuit of Porsha author, 40, recently shared that he gets along well with her daughter, Pilar “PJ” McKinley.

Porsha Williams posts about seeing her ‘babies’ Simon Guobadia and PJ on Instagram

In November 2021, Williams launched her memoir, The Pursuit of Porsha. According to the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, the book focuses on her life before her Bravo fame. Since the book’s release, Williams shared on Instagram that it has been sold out in multiple stores. She’s also gone on the road to promote The Pursuit of Porsha via TV shows and book tours.

On Williams’ timeline, she opened up about traveling to promote her memoir. The mother of one posted a photo on her Instagram page of Guobadia holding PJ as they both smile for the camera. In Williams’ caption, she said she was looking forward to seeing her “babies” during her Atlanta stop of the tour.

Additionally, the reality star called her beau “papa” in the caption.

“I can’t wait to see my babies ❤️❤️ Atlanta I’ll see you all at 2 pm TODAY at Barnes & Noble on Cobb PKWY!!” Williams wrote, adding “#ThePursuitOfPorsha #BookTour #PapaAndPJ #MyPeace #PorshasFamilyMatters.”

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia are navigating their blended family on Porsha’s Family Matters

Although PJ and Guobadia seemingly get along, both he and Williams have admitted that blending their families hasn’t been easy. On Porsha’s Family Matters, the Nigerian native said his fiancee will be his fourth wife.

Throughout his other three marriages, including Williams’ former co-star, Falynn Guobadia, he dealt with their exes and wasn’t worried about the RHOA star’s relationship with Dennis McKinley. In December 2020, she and the franchise owner officially ended their on-again, off-again relationship.

Since the news broke of Williams and Guobadia’s engagement, she publicly defended their relationship. In a recent interview with People, the Insecure actor said she quickly fell in love with him because they wanted similar things.

“He’s a big advocate for going to therapy, so he’s done a lot of work on himself, and I have been doing a lot of work on myself,” Williams explained. “I knew very early on that he was the one for me.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha’s Family Matters airs Sunday nights at 9:30/8:30c on Bravo.