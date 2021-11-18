Porsha Williams opens up about shocking R. Kelly experience — Here’s what she claims and why she’s talking now

Porsha Williams has an R. Kelly story, revealing that she pursued a career in music and met the singer. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/S_bukley

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams makes a shocking revelation about an encounter with disgraced singer R. Kelly.

In a new interview, Williams recalls when she pursued a music career at age 25 when a friend introduced her to the I Believe I Can Fly singer.

The reality TV star claims that she was driven to R. Kelly’s home when she was under the impression that she was meeting the singer in a recording studio.

Porsha said that she was introduced to Kelly after arriving at his home and was led to his bedroom, where she waited for hours.

She then claims Kelly eventually came to the bedroom and instructed her to remove her clothes.

“I’ve already put myself in this position,” she writes in her new memoir, according to PEOPLE Magazine, and she added, “This is what you’re supposed to do. You have to. There is no turning back.”

The former RHOA star alleges that she met with R. Kelly on two other occasions and met other young women at his home.

Williams claims she left when she heard a woman being beaten in another room.

From the interview, it is unclear whether any of the women were underage or if the singer was the person she heard beating a woman.

Porsha reportedly spoke to police about the R. Kelly encounter

In the PEOPLE Magazine interview, Porsha told the publication why she reported her encounter with R. Kelly to investigators.

“I realized it was my opportunity to help anyone who’s been hurt by him. There had been so many other instances where I had been abused by men that my mentality [at that time] was of an abused person and that it was okay for me to be treated like that.”

The RHOA star detailed her experience in her upcoming book The Pursuit of Porsha, which will be released on November 30.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, legendary singer R. Kelly was found guilty on racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

The judge ordered that he remain in jail pending sentencing, which is scheduled for May 4, 2022.

Porsha kept R. Kelly encounter from her mother

Porsha, who has her own limited series on Bravo following her departure from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, revealed that she did not tell her mother about meeting R. Kelly.

“I think for any woman or man who’s been in an abusive situation, you don’t want to tell your parents because you don’t want them to think that they had let you down in any way,” she said to PEOPLE.

According to the interview, Porsha eventually told her mother, and they spoke about their shared experience dealing with abuse.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus on Bravo.