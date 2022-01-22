Porsha Williams responds to critic who says her career is over after she ‘made a fool of herself’

Porsha Williams poses for a selfie. Photo credit: @porsha4real/Instagram

Porsha Williams is facing backlash after the season finale of her spinoff show Porsha’s Family Matters.

Porsha Williams under fire after final episode aired

After a season filled with constant drama, the reality TV star ended in no other way but… drama.

Some fans were surprised that she ended on such a low note, with an all-out physical and verbal fight with her ex-fiance Dennis; however other fans of the show stood solid on the fact that this is who we see all of the time from Porsha.

Porsha had gotten into an all-out brawl with her ex-fiance Dennis McKinley the episode prior, all due to him being accused of cheating on Porsha while they were together.

Considering Porsha had her current fiance there made some fans even more uncomfortable with her actions. Some fans felt like it was disrespectful to her current fiance that she would be getting this upset over something that happened in the past.

Although Porsha tried to make it seem like she, her current fiance Simon Guobadia, and her ex-fiance Dennis, were going to be able to make this big happy blended family work, she proved just the opposite.

Some fans took to Twitter expressing their opinion on the final episode. One fan of the show even posted this tweet.

damn a grave https://t.co/Q2HB8YWmnn January 18, 2022

The tweet reads, “Dearly beloved we are gathered here today to say goodbye to Porsha’s career. She will be remembered as the #RHOA Housewife who made a fool of her self when given an opportunity that could’ve went to another deserving housewife! She will not be missed,” to which Porsha responded, “d**n a grave.”

Porsha wants everyone to know that she is still human

Some fans thought that because Porsche had such a big following and a big platform, she would have portrayed herself in a better light.

However, on the show, Porsha was asked if she thought that her actions of the verbal and physical fight the night before were going to affect her platforms or following in any way. Porsha had responded that she did not think her actions really impacted her negatively because she is human.

Porsha emphasized that at the end of the day, she wants her fans and supporters to know that she is human and that families fight, and things like that happen. However, fans were still highly dissatisfied with her lack of accountability in her role.

The show’s final scene ends with Porsha and her ex-fiance Dennis getting into a verbal altercation over child custody.

Dennis threatens to take Porsha to court to change their custody agreement. Porsha completely flips and starts going off about how Dennis did not pay for anything and how he doesn’t do anything for their daughter Pilar. The dinner started very fake, but as soon as the court topic got involved, the script flipped really quickly.

Porsha has yet to speak on the season finale and has yet to appear on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, so until Porsha speaks on the situation entirely to the public, there’s still going to be lots of tension in the air amongst fans.

You can catch Porsha’s Family Matters, which airs on Bravo on Sundays, at 9pm ET.