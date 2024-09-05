Phaedra Parks showered with support from Bravolebrities after joining Dancing With the Stars Season 33 cast

Phaedra Parks has staged a massive return to reality TV over the last couple of years, and she’s about to show off her dancing skills on Dancing With the Stars Season 33.

ABC confirmed that The Real Housewives of Atlanta star will appear alongside pro dancer Val Chmerkovskiy to compete for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

Historically, Bravolebrities rarely fare well on the competition series.

Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix was a rare outlier and was one of the strongest competitors on Dancing With the Stars Season 32.

Phaedra has mastered the art of reading her enemies for filth, but will she adapt those skills to competitive dancing?

Only time will tell, but Phaedra continually excels when we think she won’t, such as when she ran the social aspect of The Traitors Season 2 earlier this year.

She has a way with words, and it will be interesting to see how she will perform alongside Val when DWTS Season 33 kicks off later this month.

Val caught a peach

Val shared a video of him catching a peach and Phaedra appearing on Instagram, and the comments section was filled with well-wishes from the Bravo universe.

Porsha is supporting Phaedra. Pic credit: @valentin/Instagram

Porsha Williams said, “Love this. So excited.”

Earlier this year, Porsha begged fans to contact Bravo to bring Phaedra back to RHOA.

She got her wish, and Phaedra started filming for the show’s 16th season after seven years away.

Tamra is showing her support. Pic credit: @valentin/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Tamra Judge also entered the chat.

“This is the best news I’ve heard in a long time,” she wrote.

“Congratulations I’m so happy for you.”

Tamra competed alongside Phaedra on The Traitors Season 2, so it’s nice to see they’ve maintained a friendship.

Phaedra feels the love

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin lit up the comments section with fire emojis.

Jennifer issues support for Phaedra. Pic credit: @valentin/Instagram

“Yes,” she wrote.

Dorinda shares support for Phaedra on DWTS. Pic credit: @valentin/Instagram

“OMG I’m so excited,” said The Real Housewives of New York’s Dorinda Medley.

“Just love you,” she added.

“Yay!!! Congrats,” Cynthia Bailey wrote.

“I can’t wait to watch. Love you both,” Phaedra’s RHOA co-star added.

Cynthia Bailey shares a message for her co-star. Pic credit: @valentin/Instagram

The cast also includes Danny Amendola, Joey Graziadei, Anna Delvey, Dwight Howard, Chandler Kinney, Ilona Maher, Brooks Nader, Eric Roberts, Tori Spelling, Jenn Tran, Reginald VelJohnson, and Stephen Nedoroscik.

Dancing with the Stars Season 33 premieres on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, at 8/7c on ABC. You can stream full episodes on Disney+ and Hulu.