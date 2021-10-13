Peter Weber opens up about Kelley Flanagan split, calls himself Kelley’s ‘biggest fan’

The Bachelor alum Peter Weber recently opened up about his split with Kelley Flanagan. Pic credit: @pilot_pete/Instagram

Bachelor Nation star, Peter Weber recently opened up about his split with ex Kelley Flanagan and even went as far as to call himself one of her ‘biggest fans.’

The relationship between Pilot Pete and Kelley has been a long one. Starting even before their time on The Bachelor together, Peter returned to Kelley after things didn’t work out with the winner of his season, Hannah Ann Sluss and attempting to make it work with his runner-up, Madison Prewett.

While things were looking good with Peter and Kelley making plans to live together in NYC, news broke of their split in December 2020.

Peter Weber opens up about his split with Kelley Flanagan

For a while, the messy break-up was back in forth in the media with Kelley saying it “ended really badly” and Peter calling his ex “calculated” in trying to push a headline.

It seems things have changed as Peter recently told HollywoodLife that despite this, “I’m always going to be Kelley’s biggest fan and nothing will ever change that.”

“It just is what it is with public relationships and people being invested in it. If it ends, unfortunately, you’re going to have opinions all across the board,” the pilot added.

Regardless of what went down, Peter has called the relationship with the Illinois native the best of his life and added, “It didn’t work out between the two of us, I still wouldn’t trade that experience for anything. I absolutely loved those months with her, so I just wish her nothing but the best, honestly.”

The support may be appreciated as Kelley recently went public with a Lyme disease diagnosis and revealed a 9-month extensive treatment plan to combat the illness.

Peter Weber admitted he was considering a return to The Bachelor franchise

Peter doesn’t regret how his reality TV journey played out and he’s “thankful for those relationships.”

However, for him, the past is in the past and he says, “I don’t think about them. I’m not hung up on that at all. I have moved on and I’m only looking forward.”

Emphasizing he felt removed for that part of his life, he added, “I know it’s not been that long, but in my mind, just the work I’ve kind of put into just being in a good place and leaving that in the past — I really have left that in the past. I’m just in such a good spot now and I’m so happy about that. I’m really looking forward.”

As for what’s next for Pilot Pete, he admitted he nearly agreed to on Bachelor in Paradise.

If it wasn’t for work interfering with the Bachelor in Paradise film schedule, there’s a good possibility that Becca Kufrin wouldn’t have been the only ex-lead in history to make a return to the franchise.

So there is a possibility he may return to the franchise at some point.

The Bachelorette premieres Tuesday, October 19 at 8/7c on ABC.